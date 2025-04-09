Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 The Blink Mini 2 is an entry-level connected camera that's great for use indoors and outside. Grab it now for less as it drops to just $20 for a limited time. $20 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap and easy way to keep an eye on your home or office, the Blink Mini 2 is going to be a fantastic choice. Not only do you get something that can live both indoors and outside, but it also comes with a wealth of features that come on more expensive models. Best of all, the Blink Mini 2 is now down to its best price at just $20, which is 50% off retail.

What's great about the Blink Mini 2?

The Blink Mini 2 is 1080p security camera that's available in black and white, and can be used both indoors and outside. You get a wide field of view, which makes it easy to see a large area, and you also get color night vision as well.

Furthermore, there's a built-in spotlight, just in case something approaches, or if you need to add a little light to check out your surroundings. There's also two-way audio as well, that will allow you to converse with whoever's on the other side of the camera.

And with motion detection, you'll get alerts straight to your devices whenever there is activity detected by the camera. For the most part, this small camera has all the bells and whistles you'll ever need.

And if you want to get even more features, you can always subscribe to the Blink Subscription Plan to get more options. Again, the Blink Mini 2 is easy to install and is very affordable. It also works with Alexa, just in case you have other compatible devices in your home.

So grab it now for just $20 while you can. Or if you think you need to look at some more options, we have some great security camera recommendations that we think you'll like that are worth taking a look at.