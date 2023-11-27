Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 The Blink Video Doorbell is a robust security solution on a shoestring budget, but it doesn't skimp on any of the essential smarts like motion sensing and two-way voice support. It's retailing for just $30 after a 50% discount on the MSRP. $30 at Amazon

If you were anticipating Black Friday and Cyber Monday as eagerly as us, you are probably awaiting a steady stream of package deliveries now. However, porch pirates are a growing nuisance, and video doorbells are the best way to keep your packages and property safe. Since the countdown for the expiry of Cyber Monday discounts is now ticking, you simply ought to snag this Blink video doorbell at half price. It is one of our favorite video doorbells, and attractive discounts also extend to the bundle with an indoor camera.

The Blink video doorbell usually retails for $60 for a normal doorbell. However, Cyber Monday discounts slash the price in half, so you pay just $30. That’s a low upfront cost for the peace of mind of knowing who is at the front door at any time. The Blink doorbell also allows you to answer your door from inside your home, or anywhere else in the world, with two-way audio.

Why do we love the Blink Video Doorbell?

Two-way audio is the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The Blink Video Doorbell is very easy to set up — batteries are included, and you can set it up wirelessly using the provided hardware, or wire it up to your existing doorbell for a more permanent solution. In any case, the doorbell is built to withstand the elements.

As for features, your Blink Video Doorbell can record 1080p video with infrared mode for better nighttime visibility. The lens has a wide field of view spanning 135° horizontally and 80° vertically. Smart motion selection automatically starts video recording in case of activity at your doorstep. You can view the live feed remotely and even set up Alexa alerts. Alternatively, Blink allows storing video clips in the cloud (if you subscribe) or on a USB drive (accessory sold separately).

This singular video doorbell setup is a great option for smaller townhouses or residences and businesses with a single point of entry/exit. Even at $50, we would happily recommend this video doorbell. However, the last of the Cyber Monday discounts make this item an absolute steal for just $30.

A bundle makes the deal better

If you’re planning to go all-in and secure your premises without breaking the bank, Amazon has also deeply discounted a Blink Video Doorbell bundled with one Mini Camera. This camera is mounted inside your home, facing indoors. It's a great gadget to monitor pets, housekeepers, maintenance staff, or nannies. You can use the camera to see, hear, and speak to whoever is inside your home with support for two-way audio, just like the video doorbell.

The Mini Camera serves as a chime for the doorbell too, alerting you with its speaker when someone is at your door. This device isn't wireless, though. It ships with a USB cable and a power adapter which must be plugged into the wall.

The mini camera alone retails for $35 on Amazon, when sold separately. On an average Monday morning, you would spend $95 buying the Blink Video Doorbell bundled with a mini camera. However, Cyber Monday drops the price of both items nearly in half, meaning the bundle only costs $50 now. If you want to buy the camera separately, Cyber Monday pricing is locked at $20 — a handsome 43% discount on the sticker price.