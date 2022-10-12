The best security cameras don't have to be a hassle to power, set up, and record. Like most Amazon brands, Blink exists to make home security as easy as possible, with minimal configuration and troubleshooting needed on the user's end. That convenience, coupled with low prices, good build quality, and above-average image quality, have made Blink extremely popular among homeowners.

It's even released its own Blink video doorbell, and with the right equipment, getting a Blink video security setup running is just this side of plug and play. Blink cameras are meant for use in conjunction with a cloud storage subscription, but you can store all the recordings locally if you pick up the Blink Sync Module 2 and a USB drive. And because we're in the middle of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Blink cameras are cheaper than ever.

Buy the Blink Outdoor security camera for $40 off

From $60 at Amazon

Arguably its most versatile offering, the Blink Outdoor security camera, is an unassuming, surprisingly capable piece of equipment in a compact and rugged housing. Its 1080p sensor produces crisp and clear images, but the Blink Outdoor isn't limited to just daylight. At night, it uses a separate infrared sensor to record its surroundings without needing a spotlight — though Blink has a $100 wired Floodlight camera coming soon if you want to add one down the line.

Two-way speakers let you hear what's going on and respond to anyone (or anything) that might be out there. It supports Alexa voice control, including IFTTT applet programming, and sports a 110-degree field of view with reliable motion detection. You can get your hands on a single Blink Outdoor for a 40% discount off the list price, and your savings increase as you pick larger bundles with up to 5 cameras.

It's less likely you'll need all-weather construction or battery power for indoor use. In that case, the Blink Mini is hard to beat for the price. Compared to the Outdoor, it has a similar 1080p sensor, consistent motion detection, infrared night vision, and two-way audio. A single Blink Mini is on sale for $30, while a two-pack is also on sale for...$30. We recommend the two-pack.

Buy the Blink Mini security camera two-pack for $35 off From $30 at Amazon

What Blink Outdoor does lack is a bright spotlight. So when there is something out there in the dark, whether it's a visitor, an animal, a stranger, or a tumbleweed, the Blink Floodlight bundle will light it up. It's basically a mounting attachment that uses the Blink Outdoor's motion detection feature to activate a 700-lumen spotlight. One of these bad boys is 40% off right now, but opting for the two-unit bundle gets you the second one for just an additional $30.

Buy the Blink Outdoor + Floodlight for $55 off

From $85 at AmazonFinally, you can get a great deal on a variety of Blink products at once if you find the perfect bundle for you. One such package stands out thanks to a pair of Blink Outdoors, a Blink Video Doorbell, the Sync Module 2 required for local storage, and mounting hardware for everything. You'll save a substantial amount by choosing the bundle and buying now during the Prime Early Access event.

Buy the Blink Video Doorbell + Camera bundle for $105 off

$160 at Amazon