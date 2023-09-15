Source: Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor (4th Gen) security cameras $165 $425 Save $260 This Blink security bundle is the perfect way to see what's going on at your home, both at the door and outdoors. You can even operate all the devices right from your phone or tablet with a sync module, and right now, you can scoop up the Blink Video Doorbell plus three Outdoor (4th Gen) camera system for 61% off. $165 at Amazon

Tired of paying a fortune for home security? There are more affordable options out there, including our favorite smart home security systems that offer a great way to keep an eye on your home for even less. And right now, the Blink Video Doorbell and outdoor cameras are on sale for up to 61% off at Amazon, though this deal is expiring soon.

Only Prime members can get a significant discount on a bundle that includes the Blink Video Doorbell (black and white colorways) and three 4th Gen Blink Outdoor cameras with Sync Module 2. The bundle is now available for $165 instead of its regular price of $425 on Amazon.

Why this Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor camera bundle is worth your money

With a price cut of $260, this bundle is a steal if you're looking to add some style to your doorbell and peace of mind to your life. This home security system is Alexa-enabled, so you can control it with your voice. It also has two-way audio, custom alerts, and privacy settings. You can see what's happening at your door on an Alexa-powered display or your phone.

The Blink Video Doorbell is jam-packed with features, including 1080p HD video with night vision, so you can see who's at your door clearly, even in the dark. It also has two-way audio, so you can talk to whoever's at the door without having to open it. The doorbell runs on a pair of AA batteries, and Amazon says they should last for up to two years. Plus, it's weather-resistant, so you don't have to worry about it getting damaged by the elements.

Additionally, the Sync Module 2 is a must-have for anyone who wants to get the most out of their Blink devices. It's a great way to centralize your home security system and make it easier to control using the Blink Home Monitor app. It also lets you save motion-activated video clips to a USB storage drive, so you can review them later. You can view the footage on your phone or computer, or even take the flash drive with you.