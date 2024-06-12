Blink Outdoor Camera (Five Camera System) $200 $400 Save $200 Affordable and feature-packed, the Blink Outdoor 4 is a fantastic surveillance setup that's not going to cost you an arm and a leg. Right now, you can score 50% off this five-camera system as it falls to its lowest price yet. $200 at Amazon

Blink makes some of the best smart home security products on the market in 2024. And if you're looking for something that's easy to setup and simple to use, then the Blink Outdoor 4 is going to be just the thing to get. The Blink Outdoor 4 got praised when we reviewed it, getting high marks for its excellent image quality, especially at night, wide field of view, great battery life, and more.

Of course, there were things we didn't like too, with one of them being the cost, coming in with a retail price of $120 for just one camera. Luckily, we've managed to find a deal so good, you won't want to pass it up as it knocks 50% off the retail price for a limited time. Best of all, this bundle comes with five cameras, which means, complete coverage for your home or office on the cheap.

What's great about the Blink Outdoor 4?

Well, we love that this is a complete system. You get five cameras in this bundle and there are no wires needed to keep these cameras linked together. When it comes to video quality, these cameras record at 1080p, which isn't the sharpest in 2024, but still good enough if you're looking to keep a lookout for your property.

Of course, you're going to get all the best features here with motion detection and two-way audio. Furthermore, you really can't knock the battery life of these cameras, working up to two years on standard AA batteries. Once they are getting low, you'll be alerted, and then it's just a matter of replacing the batteries and letting them run for another two years.

Night vision is also very good with these cameras, which means you'll be able to see even in the darkest situations. Another thing that's great about these cameras is that you can either save your files to the cloud with a Blink Subscription Plan, or go with local storage using the included Blink Sync Module 2.

And if you're thinking about putting these outside, that won't be an issue, as these offer excellent protection from the elements. As stated before, if you're looking to secure your home or office, these cameras are going to be an excellent option. Just be sure to get them while they're still on sale, because this deal won't last long.