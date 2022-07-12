You may want a flagship phone without spending flagship money. That's what Samsung's Fan Edition lineup has always been good for. It's providing you with what's best in Samsung's high-end offerings all while carrying a slightly lower price tag. If you're okay with a slightly older model, the latest Amazon Prime Day deal might be for you: The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is available for a blazing $420 right now, which is 20% less than what it has been going for over the last few months.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was the first Fan Edition phone the company released, and it was an instant success. It launched at a slightly lower price and with just a few worse properties than the regular Galaxy S20, making the right compromises and becoming one of the best Android phones of 2020.

Even today, in 2022, the S20 FE still has a lot of life left in it. Samsung promises one more Android update for the device that initially shipped with Android 10, so it will get to enjoy the upcoming Android 13, too. This will tide you over for another one and a half years or so until the launch of Android 14. Even then, the phone will receive security patches for the foreseeable future.

Despite its age, the S20 FE still packs reasonable hardware. The Snapdragon 865 processor in it, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of (expandable) storage, is still good enough for almost anything you could throw at it today. It's also great to see that the display is a state-of-the art 120Hz 1080p OLED panel, which was rare in 2020.

Of course, the S20 FE isn't the only device that's a steal this Prime Day. If you're hesitant about dropping $420 on a 2020 phone, be on the lookout for all the other great deals out there. The Pixel 6 was available at a similar price in the UK before Prime Day even started, so you might just get lucky and get one at that price here in the US, too.