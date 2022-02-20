Plus a summary of the week's gaming news, and a few honorable mentions to round things out

Mobile games are released on the Play Store at a breakneck pace, so it can be challenging to keep track of the best Android games. This is why we here at AP track these releases, all so we can publish this here game roundup each week to highlight the best games to land on the Play Store, including a weekly standout. This week that's Bladed Fury, a gorgeous hack and slash platformer that's similar in style to Muramasa: The Demon Blade. Below the best game of the week, you'll find a summary of the week's gaming news, and of course, why point out one title when you can point out several, and so the week's honorable mentions can be viewed at the bottom of the page. So strap in, folks. There are plenty of good games to play this weekend.

Best game of the week

Bladed Fury

Initially released in 2018, Bladed Fury is a stylish 2D platformer that leans heavily on hack and slash gameplay. Comparisons to Muramasa: The Demon Blade aren't uncommon, though Bladed Fury offers a Chinese theme based around the country's history and mythology. It's a short game that clocks in at a little over three hours to complete the primary campaign, with seven hours of content for completionists. Luckily the Android port is only $5, half the price of the $10 Steam version, and much cheaper than the $20 Nintendo Switch version. So yeah, if you're looking for an excellent hack and slash platformer that offers gorgeous art, enjoyable gameplay, and controller support out of the box, Bladed Fury is hands-down the best game released this week.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Happenings this week

Honorable mentions of the week

Know A Worthy New Game? Fill us in!

If you have a game in mind for the next issue of our game roundup, feel free to email us and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

The app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

It has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

