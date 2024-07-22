Summary The Blackmagic camera app is now compatible with more Android phones, offering powerful video features to a wider range of users.

With HDMI monitoring, pull focus transition controls, and more, the app provides professional-grade tools for enhancing video projects.

Available for free on the Google Play Store, the app supports 8K video recording and manual controls for ISO, shutter speed, and more.

While the camera apps that come with phones are already pretty good, some like to venture off the beaten path to discover solutions that are more powerful or offer a different set of unique features. While these offerings can be hit or miss, or just plain bad, there are some great camera app options for Android if you know where to look. For those looking for a solid video solution, well, we recommend the Blackmagic app, mainly because it's extremely powerful and also free. Of course, the only caveat here is that the app isn't available for all phones, which means, unless you are using some specific Google and Samsung models, this isn't going to be a valid option.

With that said, Blackmagic has now shared news through its Threads account, giving users a heads-up about a new update, which brings more features, but also brings additional compatibility with more Android phones (via 9to5Google). As far as what phones are now supported, the brand has shared that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, along with the Pixel 6a are now all compatible with the app. In addition, Samsung's Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and the OnePlus 11 and 12 are all good to go as well. If that wasn't enough, the brand also shared support for Xiaomi's 14 and 13 too.

A new set of phones gain access to powerful video features

Of course, that's not all that's being added, as Blackmagic also shared that the new update also brings "HDMI monitoring, pull focus transition controls, and Blackmagic Cloud organizations." So if you're using any of the above phones and want to try out the app to see if it can enhance your video projects, now's going to be a great time to download it out.

Now, what makes the Blackmagic app stick out from its competitors is that it's built by a developer that knows about video. The brand has established itself with consumers and the industry as a leading provider of video editing tools. So, when it comes to its mobile products, you know that you're going to be getting professional-grade tools and apps that really perform at their peak.

The camera app is no different, as it's filled to the brim with settings and features that can be adjusted to your heart's desire. While this app was initially available on iOS in 2023, it only recently became available to Android users. While it was exciting at the time, upon launch, the app only supported a handful of Android phones, only giving those owning a Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 the power to access the app's full potential. But now, that's all changed.

As far as what you can expect, the app brings support for 8K video recording, along with filming video using Rec.709, HLG10, and H.265. You're also going to have access to manual controls for commonly used settings like ISO, shutter speed, white balance, tint, and more. If you're feeling a little intimidated about the app or have never used anything like this before, we recommend checking out the beginner's guide in the video above.

Of course, if you're ready to dive in and want to give it a try, then you can always download directly from the Google Play Store or just hit the link below.