Summary Blackmagic released a major update for its Android camera app, adding multi-camera control.

The update ensures compatibility with a wider range of devices running Android.

The app now supports new devices, including Samsung Galaxy S25 series and adds high FPS shooting on Sony Xperia phones.

Good camera apps are few and far between, so we were quite glad to see the maker of DaVinci Resolve and other pro-tier programs, Blackmagic Design, step into the fray. The company announced a new camera app for Android last year, and it rolled out to users in June. Now, the app's first major update is here in the form of version 2.0, and it packs several important new features, such as multi-camera control and support for recently launched smartphones and tablets.

If you have an Apple iPhone, you might note that the Blackmagic Camera app on iPhone and iPad is already at version 2.0, and this update for Android is several months late. However, in a presser about the launch, Blackmagic design attributed the additional development lead time to the complexities of ensuring compatibility with the wider range of devices that run Android (via PetaPixel).

That said, the latest update allows you to link multiple smartphone and tablet cameras running the app for simultaneous control. You need to designate one device as the controller, and can then remotely change settings for all the cameras, view all their shots in one place, and start or stop recording on all of them with a single tap. A setting like this would be great for budding content creators who record on smartphones, or short film directors who need to control the cameras set up all around simultaneously.

Support for new devices

Something for Sony Xperia phones too

Besides adding the new feature, Blackmagic's latest version of the app also adds software support for the latest devices, such as Samsung's Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra released earlier this month. Moreover, this update also brings high frame-rate recording to Sony Xperia phones, so they can capture crisp slow motion.

The latest update keeps the Blackmagic camera app at par with other popular third-party camera apps touted as suitable replacements for the one your phone shipped with. It is rolling out for compatible devices through the Google Play Store now. The app remains free to download.