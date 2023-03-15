Biopics usually follow the true stories of individuals — think leaders like MLK Jr. or Gandhi, or musical legends like Johnny Cash or Elvis Presley. Lately, though, Hollywood seems obsessed with another kind of story, showcasing the history behind brands like Air Jordan, Tetris, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The BlackBerry movie, first announced last summer, seems destined to fill this niche, and after a screening at SXSW last night, we're finally getting our first look at the film's official trailer.

Starring Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Jay Baruchel (Man Seeking Woman), BlackBerry (the movie) follows the rise and fall of Research In Motion, the company behind BlackBerry (the phone) that managed to take over the world before dying at the hands of Apple and Google. The film's first trailer gives us a look at both sides of the story, with Howerton and Baruchel portraying RIM's former co-CEOs, Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis.

Anyone expecting a The Social Network-esque take on this story will likely find themselves surprised by the tone of this first trailer. Unlike Fincher's dramatic work, director Matt Johnson — who co-stars as co-founder Douglas Fregin — uses a lo-fi indie aesthetic, amping up the comedy by relying on the dramatic irony of RIM's fate. It also, thankfully, features plenty of Howerton's usual deadpan demeanor, something any It's Alway Sunny fan should feel excited about.

This tone shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's seen Johnson's previous work. His two feature films, The Dirties and Operation Avalanche, heavily relied on improvisation and absurdism to positive reviews. Johnson's also probably best known for Nirvanna the Band the Show, a popular 2000s web series that spawned some of my favorite internet clips of all time.

BlackBerry is set to open in theaters on May 12th, but the film's already gaining positive word of mouth throughout its festival run. It's currently sitting at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 83 on Metacritic. Those strong reviews might make this a must-see film on release — after all, it's the highest score anything related to the BlackBerry brand has seen in a couple of decades, and it's not like we're getting a new phone anytime soon.