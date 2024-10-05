If I made a list of my favorite smartphones, the BlackBerry Passport might take the top spot. It was a productivity juggernaut, with its unique 1:1 aspect ratio and fantastic, tactile keyboard. Writing emails on it was a dream, and the wider display allowed me to see an entire document. BlackBerry's period of smartphone dominance was interesting. While the physical keyboards got the most attention, the company had more going for it than hardware.

BlackBerry's software was a major part of the company's success. It combined several features and elements lost in today's Android versions. While BlackBerry is long gone from the smartphone landscape, it can still teach us some valuable lessons we've forgotten in the ten years since the Passport was released.

Privacy and security

You never had to worry about prying eyes

BlackBerry gained notoriety because of its encrypted features. Messages were secure end-to-end, making BlackBerrys ideal for business users afraid of being compromised. I got my first BlackBerry in 2006. I remember it not having a proper backlit display, but I still preferred it to other phones because of BlackBerry Messenger, a secure way to send messages to other users (it didn't hurt that texts were free). RCS helped Android messaging become more secure, but messages between iPhone and Android users are not fully encrypted, even with RCS.

I remember it not having a proper backlit display, but I still preferred it to other phones because of BlackBerry Messenger, a secure way to send messages to other users (it didn't hurt that texts were free).

Messages weren't the only parts of the system that were secured. Applications were sandboxed, cutting off their access to other apps and the core system. If a rogue application got into your device, it was walled off from vital information, preventing malware from spreading. BlackBerry heavily limited third-party programs, and its app store made Apple's seem like a lawless frontier. However, the security results were undeniable. Update rollouts were also faster, as BlackBerry didn't have to deal with carriers and different OEMs releasing security patches.

Lightweight and snappy

Nothing bogged a BlackBerry down

A typical BlackBerry OS installation occupied 2.5 to 3GB of space, a fraction of what today's system installations require. Samsung's One UI takes up to 30GB to house its default apps, Google's apps, and animations. BlackBerrys were lightweight and snappy without the huge overhead of a massive OS skin taxing the chipset. Performance remained snappy, and BlackBerry's lightweight software also had an additional benefit.

BlackBerry devices always had excellent battery life. My Passport lasted over two days without breaking a sweat. Even with Android compatibility, BlackBerry devices never left me without power. Apps were limited in resources, restricting social media programs from constantly draining power in the background.

Several flagship phones were powered by a Snapdragon 801 in 2014, but none matched the BlackBerry Passport's longevity and battery life. Today's Android OEMs throw more horsepower at performance slowdowns instead of utilizing software for a better experience.

Android has taken some notes

Still a long way to go

Android added several security features similar to those BlackBerry used to have. Since Android 13, we can see when an app is accessing the microphone and camera. We can also limit what programs can access, like preventing a rogue app from seeing calendar information it doesn't need. Still, we can only do so much on Android with its open architecture. You won't find custom ROMs on BlackBerrys because their bootloaders are locked. With Android, you can make any customizations you wish. The Motorola ThinkPhone came close to a BlackBerry experience, with Moto adding several security features on top of Android.

In addition, larger, more inefficient system software hinders battery life. Better chipsets from Snapdragon and others have extended battery life in Android devices, but more can be done on the software side. A more streamlined, lightweight software package would simplify updates, and devices wouldn't age so poorly with hamstrung performance.

BlackBerry had its own issues

BlackBerry wasn't perfect by any means, and there are several reasons why the company no longer makes smartphones. However, I think its software offers important lessons. I would love Android OEMs to offer stripped-down versions of their software packages. We could opt for lightweight installations without animations or system apps, anything that might unnecessarily tax the chipset.

Not only would this improve battery life, it would simplify the software experience. Android will never be entirely secure (even with its long list of privacy features), but I don't think manufacturers are taking enough measures to be as efficient with their devices as possible. It might take more effort, but the end-user experience would be worth it.