The Google Pixel Tablet is currently up for pre-order in a handful of countries, including the US. However, it won't be available until June 20, well over a year after it was first teased at I/O 2022. Google initially said the tablet would be available in three colors at launch — Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose. It now seems like a fourth color is set to join the fray, with a new leak shedding light on a never-before-seen Pixel Tablet in black, or Charcoal, as Google usually calls this colorway.

This render below was first published by 9to5Google, although the bundled (and somewhat controversial) Charging Speaker Dock is not pictured here, leaving room for speculation about its color. Google might pair the new colorway with the Hazel dock, which would make sense as both offer a similar color profile.

Details on this color's availability are scarce, but it would make sense for Google to have this model ready in time for the June 20 release date. Google has limited the availability of its premium tablet to just 11 countries, possibly due to supply fears. Pre-orders for the Pixel Tablet have been open for a couple of weeks now, with the entry-level 128GB model costing you $499, while you can get double the storage by spending another $100. However, the Rose version is only offered in a solitary 128GB variant.

Although it's premature to discuss whether Google will manage to dent the dominance of the Apple iPad in the marketplace, the early signs are certainly encouraging.