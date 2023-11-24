Picking up a great VPN for extra online privacy is always something I recommend. And while there are seemingly always some great VPN deals on the go, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a prime time to get a lengthy subscription plan on the cheap.

I've been a VPN user for about seven or eight years, and I use it regularly on my phone, laptops, and PCs. VPNs help prevent malicious third parties and hackers from accessing your data, and they obfuscate your location and IP address. They can even keep your ISP from seeing what you do on your devices. That's not an invitation to engage in illegal activity; it merely helps swing some of the data access power back in your direction.

Those shopping for a new VPN today during Black Friday can save a lot of money, even on the top-rated VPN services around. I've put together this list of the best deals to help you get the right service at the right price.

Black Friday VPN deals you can't miss

Savings on all the top VPN services

ExpressVPN 49% off | 1 year + 3 months free | $6.67 per month ExpressVPN's Black Friday deal is based around the one-year subscription. While monthly plans cost $13 and six-month plans cost $60, you can get a full year for $6.67 per month. That's a total of about $80. Even better? ExpressVPN is tossing in three months free for a total of 15 months for only a bit more than the usual six-month plan. Use code BLACKFRIDAY23 for the full discount. See at ExpressVPN

NordVPN Up to 69% off | 2 years + 3 months free | $2.99 per month NordVPN is offering three months free on its one- and two-year plans, which are themselves discounted considerably. The cheapest price you'll find is on the two-year standard plan, which comes out to $80.73 for a full two years. That's 63% off the regular price. There are plenty of other plan options and subscription lengths on sale, so be sure to get exactly what you need. See at NordVPN

Surfshark Up to 86% off | 2 years + 3 months free | $1.99 per month Surfshark's best deals are currently centered on the two-year plans. The Surfshark Starter kit can be had for just $53.76 for a total of 27 months of service thanks to three months free. That's 86% off the regular price. If you need a more comprehensive plan, the Surfshark One and One+ options are also discounted by 80% or more. See at Surfshark

CyberGhost 84% off | 2 years + 4 months free | $2.03 per month CyberGhost's Black Friday deal is focused on the two-year plan. You can get it for $2.03 per month for a total of $56.94, and you also get four months free. That's 84% off the regular price, and you get a 45-day money-back guarantee if it's not quite what you want. See at CyberGhost

Private Internet Access 83% off | 2 years + 4 months free | $2.03 per month PIA's Black Friday deal is also centered on the two-year plan. You can get it for 83% off the regular price, which comes out to $2.03 per month. PIA also throws in four months free for good measure. That means you'll be billed $56.94 total for 28 months of service. Not bad for one of the best VPNs around. See at Private Internet Access

IPVanish 82% off | 2 years + 3 months free | $2.49 per month IPVanish's best Black Friday deal lands you 81% off the usual price of a two-year plan, and you're also getting three months of free service to sweeten the deal. That comes out to $2.49 per month, which is $67.23 total cost for 27 months of service. A one-year plan is also discounted by 77%, and you get three months free there also. See at IPVanish

ProtonVPN 60% off | 30 months | $3.99 per month Proton's VPN Plus option gets you quick access to thousands of servers and great speeds, with plenty more features than the free plan. It's the best Black Friday deal at Proton right now, with 60% off the regular price. That comes out to $3.99 per month for 30 months, or $119.70 for the whole thing. See at ProtonVPN

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a VPN?

VPN services almost always have some deep deals on the go, but the most significant price cuts usually come around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is usually when I re-up or subscribe to a different service to land the introductory deal. If you're coming in fresh to the world of VPNs, practically any one of these deals will get you a top-tier ticket to a great service.

Do you really need a VPN?

VPNs have become very common in the last few years as it has become evident that our data is being packaged and sold for profit. That profit doesn't, unfortunately, come back to you. Besides sticking it to Big Data, having a VPN will up your security when using open Wi-Fi spots like at an airport, café, or hotel. They can also help evade governmental internet restrictions or get you access to streaming content not available in your region. Our beginner's guide to VPNs has a lot more information on what a VPN can do for you.

Sure, there are plenty of free VPN services on the market, but these beg the question of where the money comes from. Hosting thousands of servers doesn't come cheap, so you know there's money being made somewhere. Pick up a lengthy plan on the cheap during Black Friday and you'll be able to worry a lot less about your data being leaked.