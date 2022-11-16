Most phones are larger than ever these days, but you still can't beat the flexibility and power of one of the best Android tablets. With Black Friday just around the corner, this is the best time of year to pick up a new slate — or to upgrade your existing one. Whether you’re after a budget tablet made for streaming movies around the house or a fully-fledged laptop replacement, there’s bound to be a deal on the perfect device for you.

Best Black Friday Android tablet deals you can buy right now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $1000 $1100 Save $100 If you want the best Android tablet money can buy, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is it. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch display, an ultra-powerful processor, and all sorts of accessories to improve the experience. You just can’t beat what Samsung's offering here for up to $200 off its usual price and up to $500 enhanced trade-in. From $500 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $1000 $1100 Save $100 Samsung is one of the first major manufacturers to introduce a true laptop-replacement slate in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Its 14.6-inch screen makes this as impressive as any ultrabook on the market. Although its expansive display won’t be for everyone, if you’ve dreamed of a larger screen for your Android experience, Samsung’s Tab S8 Ultra is worth every penny — especially when it's up to $200 off at Samsung with $500 enhanced trade in. From $500 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $550 $600 Save $50 The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a bargain hunter’s dream. Although it won’t provide users with the same high-end experience as the Tab S8+, it’s hard to argue with the value here. Whether you’re looking to take notes in a meeting or stream Netflix late into the night, this is the slate for you. The 128GB model is $50 off at both Samsung and Best Buy, and Samsung is sweetening the deal with $200 guaranteed trade-in on any Galaxy device. From $300 at Samsung $550 at Best Buy

When it comes to Android tablets, you really can’t beat Samsung. Much like their phone lineup, Samsung has a slate at nearly every price level. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the biggest tablets you can buy today, featuring an expansive 14.6-inch display that makes it ideal for productivity and media consumption. It’s as expensive as it is massive, though we expect to see it drop even further in price in the run-up to Black Friday.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a better experience for the average consumer. It’s $50 off right now, but considering how stiff the competition has gotten in the mid-range tablet space, don’t be surprised if it falls even further. The Tab S7 FE isn’t Samsung’s 12-inch newest slate — that honor belongs to the Tab S8+ — but for most users, it’s more than powerful enough. Only the 128GB variant is on sale right now, but considering it includes 6GB of RAM over 4GB, it's worth the upgrade.

Although neither are on sale right now, we’ve recently seen deals on Samsung’s most recent additions to the Galaxy Tab A-series. Much like the similarly-named phone lineup, the Tab A tablets are low-cost alternatives to devices like Amazon’s Fire lineup. Unlike with those slates, you won’t need to sideload the Play Store to have full access to your favorite apps. That not only saves frustration down the road, but it makes for safer gifts for the less tech-savvy shopper.

We’ve seen the Galaxy Tab A8 and the smaller Galaxy Tab A7 Lite go on sale recently, though both are currently listed at full price. If you can hold off on buying either of these tablets in the days leading up to Black Friday, we highly recommend it — both should be on sale come the big day.

Best Black Friday Amazon Fire deals

It’s something of a tradition for Amazon’s entire Fire lineup to go on sale in time for the holidays. Whether you’re looking at the low-cost Fire 7, a more premium experience in the Fire HD 8, or a large display perfect for media consumption in the Fire HD 10, Amazon has something for everyone at affordable prices, but they haven't arrived yet this year.

Even at their non-discounted prices, the Fire lineup’s most expensive slate starts at only $150. Don’t be surprised to see the top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 as low as $100, and the entry-level Fire 7 could drop as low as $35. Amazon has finally upgraded these devices with USB-C and newer versions of Android, making them great options for the entire family. Just keep in mind that Fire OS doesn’t include the Play Store. While it’s possible to sideload the Play Store on recent Fire tablets, Amazon is always working to prevent users from downloading their favorite Google apps.

Best Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Source: Apple 2021 Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $460 $500 Save $40 Although it's not as cheap as similarly-sized Android tablets, Apple's smallest slate is well worth picking up. It's currently $40 off, but we've seen it drop as low as $400 in the run-up to Black Friday. $460 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Before you accuse us of blasphemy, hear us out. Even with some improvements to big-screen experiences provided by Android 12L and Android 13, Apple remains the king of tablets. Plenty of Android users still prefer to grab an iPad over any of its competitors, to say nothing of the iPhone user in your life. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, we won’t judge.

If you are after an iPad, the Pro lineup is your best bet for deals. Apple recently upgraded the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with new processors, but the M1-powered versions provide plenty of speed. They’re both on sale across most retailers for $100 off, but we could see even lower prices as Black Friday approaches.

Although it’s currently only $40, we’ve also seen the iPad Mini marked down by $100. Apple’s 8-inch slate is a fun and friendly size, perfect for anyone who finds larger screens just a little overwhelming. We’ve seen this price on and off for months and expect it to return before you kill off those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Apple’s lineup doesn’t end there, though its sales might. The 5th-gen iPad Air is a recent-enough release that we don’t necessarily expect to see it on sale, though early-morning doorbusters are a possibility. The 10th-gen iPad is a non-starter, though — Apple just released it, and it represents a price hike for the lineup. If you can live with older hardware, the 9th-gen iPad remains up for grabs. It’s usually $329, but prices could drop as low as $250, putting it in competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A-series.

Best Black Friday Lenovo tablet deals

Source: Best Buy Lenovo Duet 3 $350 $500 Save $150 While the original Duet was fine as a budget-focused Chrome OS tablet, that made it somewhat rough around the edges. The Duet 3 remedies this and all the Duet's other flaws with a slightly bigger screen and a more refined finish. It's down to $350 at Walmart, but I'm hoping we can see it come back down to $300 or below, as Best Buy had it a few weekends ago.<br/><br/>The keyboard and kickstand are included in the box, but I'll often ditch the keyboard and just settle on the couch for a weekend of reading on mine. $379 at Best Buy $350 at Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 $375 $430 Save $55 Lenovo's Duet 5 is an excellent hybrid Chromebook, delivering on the portability of a full-size 13.3-inch tablet while also providing a fully removable keyboard should you need it. This model with 4GB of RAM is currently discounted at Amazon, but if possible, you should keep an eye out for the 8GB SKU. $375 at Amazon

Samsung, Amazon, and Apple are the current rulers of the tablet space, but if you’re after an alternative, don’t count out Lenovo. The Tab P12 Pro was one of the best ways to experience last year’s Android 12L betas, and while Google has assured us that tablet-specific upgrades aren’t happening this year, it’s still a great way to stay on the cutting edge of Android.

Lenovo sells the P12 Pro with a bundled keyboard dock and individually, with slight storage and RAM differences between the two. Neither is on sale currently, but Best Buy recently slashed their prices ahead of Black Friday for a three-day sale, and we expect to see these prices drop once more. Definitely keep an eye on these.

Lenovo also makes some of the best ChromeOS tablets you can buy today. While Google has done a 180-degree turn back to focusing on Android slates, hybrid Chromebooks are a great option if you want more flexibility in your device. We’ve spotted the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 and Duet 3 on sale recently, and we fully expect these prices to drop ahead of Black Friday.

The Duet 5 sports a roomy 13.3-inch OLED panel, while the more affordable Duet 3 uses an 11-inch LCD. If you’re between the two, the Duet 5 is the laptop to get, especially if you can get your hands on the tier with 8GB of RAM. Even at their standard prices, both Chromebooks are available for less than $500, and that price tag is only trending downwards as more discounts continue to pile up.

Best Black Friday budget tablet deals

Nokia T20 $180 $250 Save $70 Although this slate might not come with the name recognition of more expensive tablets, it’s hard to go wrong with a $180 tablet. Featuring a 10.4-inch 1080p display and excellent battery life, think of this device as the perfect competitor to the Amazon Fire HD 10 — no sideloading required. $180 at Amazon

It’s hard to shop for Android tablets without spotting a ton of budget options; in fact, we’ve already highlighted several on this list. Amazon’s entire lineup falls into this category, as does Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A-series and, arguably, Apple’s 9th-gen iPad. But if you’re after something a little more unorthodox, you should consider checking out Nokia’s T20 tablet. While buying a device like this comes with some downfalls — we wouldn’t expect a consistent or long-lasting upgrade schedule — at just $180, this tablet presents some killer value. It’s a surprisingly solid slate, with a large 10.4-inch display and amazing battery life. Now a year old, it should remain on sale through the holiday season.