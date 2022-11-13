Once upon a time, Black Friday was, for most retailers, a one-day shopping event held the day after Thanksgiving. In recent years, though, the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season has ballooned to fill the entire month of November — or even earlier, in some cases. Big retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are already running tons of Black Friday sales, including on sweet smart home gadgets of all kinds: speakers, displays, cameras, routers, and more. Here, for your convenience, are some of the very best early Black Friday 2022 deals on smart home tech.

Best Black Friday smart home deals you can buy right now

WYZE Bulb Color Source: Best Buy Compared to more premium options from the likes of Philips Hue, Wyze's color light bulbs are a very affordable way to add customizable mood lighting to your space. A two-pack typically retails for $27, but for Black Friday, it's even more reasonable: you can grab a pair for just $20. View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Walmart

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Source: Amazon The wired Ring Video Doorbell does require doorbell wiring (it's in the name and everything!), but you'll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable video doorbell. It's already cheap at an MSRP of $65, and it's all the way down to $40 for Black Friday. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Kasa Smart Plug KP200 In-Wall Outlet Source: Kasa Smart plugs you plug into existing outlets are fine when you're first dipping your toes in the smart home pool, but long-term, why buy plugs when you can replace the whole outlet for a cleaner, simpler look? TP-Link Kasa makes one of the best, and it's almost 50% off at $20. View at Amazon View at B&H

Best Black Friday Google Nest deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) You can't go wrong with the Nest Hub if you need a small Google Assistant-powered speaker. Its small size means you can even wall-mount it. This also makes it ideal for controlling your smart home as you can hide one in every room. If you only need one, you can get it for $20, but if you want a stereo pair, you can get a two-pack for $35 at Best Buy. View at Best Buy View at Walmart View at Best Buy (2-pack)

Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) The battery-powered Google Nest Cam is in its second generation and continues to offer the most streamlined experience within the Google Home ecosystem. It offers extensive control, streaming, notification, and recording features via the remarkably versatile smartphone app. You're allowed three hours of rolling cloud storage, which you can expand to one or two months with a Nest Aware subscription. We've seen it $120 a few weeks ago, but right now it's at $161. View at Amazon

We've already seen prices fall on tons of Google's Nest gear, including both indoor and outdoor cameras, the Nest Audio, and the Nest Hub. Nest thermostats haven't seen Black Friday markdowns yet, though, and neither has the new Nest Wifi Pro. It's possible the thermostats will go on sale as we inch closer to the end of the month, but don't be surprised if the Nest Wifi Pro maintains its original price this holiday season.

Best Black Friday Amazon Alexa deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers brilliant 4K streaming and smart home controls at a ridiculously low price. Amazon's already taking 50% off this streaming stick to put it down to $25. This model has 4K UHD support and Dolby Vision, though that's service-dependent. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Upgrade your TV to a smart TV, without having to fork over hundreds of dollars. The Amazon Fire TV Stick gives you access to all of your favorite streaming apps, as well as games, music, and much more for just $15. You miss out on HDMI-CEC control to control your TV with the Alexa remote and 4K resolution, but for older 1080p TVs, its perfect. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Source: Best Buy The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the ultimate 4K streaming stick. It includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6. It's down to $35 right now, and given the prices on the Lite and 4K, I wouldn't expect this to drop any further. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Amazon is, of course, expected to put basically of its own products on sale including the entire Echo and Alexa-enabled lineup, and we've already had a few waves of Echo and Echo Show discounts. Sadly, those early promotions have expired, so we're waiting for the next one to arrive. Another complication here is that Amazon launched the new 5th Gen Echo Dot in October, discontinued the 4th Gen, and sold the remaining supply at clearance prices during Prime Early Access that same month. So, the "cheap Echo deal" we see this year will either be less of a discount than normal or Amazon may instead focus its discounts on the full-size Echo and the Echo Show line instead.

In the meantime, Fire TV sticks are all on sale so that you have your streaming setup ready to go before all the grandkids arrive demanding to watch Bluey and whichever Disney Princess they're on right now.

Best Black Friday smart light deals

GE Cync ST19 Edison Style Light Bulbs Source: GE While Edison-style light bulbs are all the rage, most of them just glow in one boring color: yellow-white. GE Cync's Edison Style Light Bulbs, on the other hand, will glow in any color you wish. They're down to $17 a bulb right now, and Amazon's two-pack is 20% off which gets that one down to $32 or $16 per bulb. View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Best Buy (2-pack)

We haven't clocked many Black Friday smart light deals yet from the major players — most Philips Hue lights, for example, are currently full price from most retailers. That'll likely change as the month wears on, though. In the meantime, you can grab a couple Wyze color bulbs for even less than usual, plus GE Cync's light bulbs are mostly on sale, though the Edison Style Bulbs are the most eye-catching of the lot.

And if you're just getting into smart lights, please check out our rundown of the big-name smart lighting brands before Black Friday arrives. While you can control lights from multiple brands using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, it's best to pick a brand and stick with it for more cohesive scenes and controls.

Best Black Friday smart switch & plug deals

TP-Link Kasa HS200 Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch Source: Best Buy Smart light switches are a great way to add functionality to lights or other devices that don't have smarts built in, allowing you to control traditional devices remotely or on a schedule. TP-Link's Kasa HS200 switch goes on sale pretty regularly, and wouldn't you know it, it's marked down for Black Friday, too. It's going for $15, which is 25% off. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Smart switch and smart plug deals are looking pretty sparse in the run-up to Black Friday proper, and deals that are available aren't especially eye-catching, though we're always glad to see Kasa products on sale as they work well with all platforms and don't need any hubs to act as a middleman. As we get closer to the end of November, we anticipate we'll see more and better sales on the best smart plugs and switches from the likes of TP-Link, Govee, and Amazon, but it's too early to know for sure.

Best Black Friday smart camera and video doorbell deals

Arlo Pro 4 If you're going all-out and want the best standalone security camera possible, the Arlo Pro 4 might be what you need. Its 1440p sensor is essentially second to none, as are its sensitivity to motion and low-light capabilities. In fact, that low-light performance is bolstered by both an infrared sensor and a spotlight. It launched at $200, but you can grab one for $160 this Black Friday. View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart

Eufy Security Outdoor Wired 2K Floodlight Camera Source: Best Buy With a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and two high-output floodlights, the Eufy Outdoor Wired 2K Floodlight Cam is a great way to keep an eye on your outdoor spaces while you're away. The unit is already relatively affordable for a floodlight surveillance camera at $200, but this Black Friday, you can grab one in white from Best Buy for half off — just $100. View at Best Buy

Eufy Security SoloCam L40 Wireless 2K Spotlight Camera Source: Best Buy With 2K resolution and color night vision, the Eufy SoloCam L40 Wireless Spotlight Camera is an economical way to keep an eye on things day or night at its Black Friday price of $100 — down from an MSRP of $170. View at Best Buy

There are already plenty of good deals on great smart cameras in addition to the ones from Nest above. The high-end Arlo Pro 4 is down a bit from its typical street price of $180 to $160, and there are some particularly juicy deals on Eufy cameras floating around — like the company's 2K Floodlight Camera for half off.

Best Black Friday smart lock and security deals

August 4th Generation Source: August Ever get that little voice in the back of your head that'll randomly ask if you locked the front door? Yeah, answer it with confidence by installing August's fourth-gen smart lock. It doesn't replace your entire lock (just retrofits onto the deadbolt) and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit without having to buy a separate bridge. Best Buy has it down to $205, but Walmart has it beat with $190. View at Best Buy View at Walmart

SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System Source: Best Buy The SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System comes with a keypad, a base station/siren, two motion sensors, a key fob, and six door/window entry sensors. That might not be enough to cover your entire home, but it's a great start. The Best Buy-exclusive bundle normally goes for $270, but it's $110 off for Black Friday — down to $160. View at Best Buy

We haven't seen a ton of deals on smart home security systems or smart locks just yet, but we did catch a great sale on SimpliSafe's Best Buy-exclusive Shield Home Security bundle that includes tons of sensors. It usually costs $270, but right now, you can scoop it up for $160. We figure there'll be more deals in this lane as we get closer to Thanksgiving, including more top-tier smart locks from Schlage and Yale.