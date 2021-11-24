Black Friday is fast approaching, and like always, the deals have started early. If you're in the market for a new phone, either for yourself or as a gift (how generous!), now's a great time: some of our favorites are already seeing deep discounts.

Google Pixel 5a

Pound for pound, Google's mid-range phones are also its best phones. The Pixel 5a has the surprisingly-robust-for-the-price performance and camera chops we've come to love in Google's a-series phones, and it's also the first in the line to feature rated water resistance. Google's currently offering $50 off — which makes for a final price of just 400 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

Samsung's folding phones are undeniably cool, but boy are they pricey. This year, though, the company is offering some pretty solid incentives: each phone is discounted, of course — the Z Fold3 is $250 off MSRP at $1,550 and the Flip3 is $100 off at $900 — and each also includes both a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 and a free wireless charging pad.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus has lost credibility with some Android fans, but the company still makes some of the nicest hardware you can buy. The OnePlus 9 got a juicy holiday price cut all the way down to $600, $130 off its MSRP. For that money, you'll get great build quality, a fantastic screen, absolutely ridiculous 65-watt charging, and that ever-handy alert slider.

But that's not all! A bunch of phones from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus are discounted right now, so if you've been eyeing something new lately, now's probably your best chance yet.

That is, unless you're after the new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. We did spot a retailer sale that's since dried up, but neither phone is officially included in Google's Black Friday promotion. Considering demand for both phones still seems to far outstrip supply, we don't anticipate seeing many other discounts — consider yourself lucky if you manage to find the color you want at MSRP before the end of the year.

Still, sales abound, and the discounts are in the hundreds of dollars in some cases. One Samsung phone even comes with a free Chromebook.

Google Pixel deals

We don't expect any Pixel 6 sales outside the one we've already seen, but Google is discounting the already-affordable Pixel 5a for Black Friday this year. A-series phones don't see many discounts in general, so that's a pretty good get.

Google Pixel 5a ($50 off) — $400 at Google

Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung's slashing prices on most of its current big-name phones: both folding models, the entire S21 lineup (well, excluding the FE), and the Note20 Ultra. For the latter, Samsung is even including a free Chromebook as a bonus item.

OnePlus phone deals

OnePlus is shaving hundreds off its OnePlus 9 series — which makes the phones much more competitive with new releases from Google. But if you're out for something even less expensive, you can also get deals on the 8T and Nord N200.

Other phone deals

Other manufacturers are getting in on the fun, too. Brands like Motorola and TCL are offering discounts on mid-range and budget devices, so if you're looking for something a little less flashy than the above options this weekend, you've still got options.

We'll be updating this list with fresh deals as we see them, so be sure to check back later. Looking for deals on stuff other than phones? We've got you there, too.

