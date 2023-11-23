Source: Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 Google's entry-level streaming stick has everything you can ask for. It can transform your old TV by bringing all your favorite streaming apps and even Google Assistant, making it easy to control your smart home devices. $20 at Amazon $20 at Google Store $20 at Best Buy $20 at Walmart

Not happy with your current TV's performance? Maybe it is showing its age and running slow now? Instead of buying a new TV, get a Chromecast with Google TV for your existing television to give it a new lease on life. And there's no better time to buy one than Black Friday, where you can get one for as low as $20. That's a sweet $10 off its $30 price tag, making it much more affordable. This streaming stick will provide you access to all your favorite streaming services and even Google Assistant on your TV.

Why you should buy the Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Google's Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has a puck-shaped design and a built-in HDMI cable. So, you can easily connect it to the HDMI port of your TV. The dongle won't draw power from the USB port, and you must use the bundled power adapter to provide juice to it. Setting up the Chromecast is a breeze — just plug it into your TV, change your TV's HDMI input, log in with your Google account, and you can start using it. The setup process can be done using the Google Home app on your phone.

As the name indicates, the 2022 Chromecast runs on Google TV, so it comes with a snazzier interface and provides access to live TV channels and content from various sources. There's also a 'Top picks for you' section that surfaces content to watch based on your taste and preferences. And being a Chromecast, you can cast content directly from your phone to the TV with just the tap of a button.

The bundled remote with the Chromecast has all the keys you'll need, including dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, YouTube, and Netflix.

Google's budget streaming stick is not perfect though. It misses out on 4K streaming support and Dolby Vision HDR, though you can always upgrade to the 4K model for these features. The paltry 8GB of storage space is also an issue, especially if you install too many apps, as you can then fill it up in no time.

Despite its flaws, its hard to beat the value that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers, especially at its discounted price of just $20. You can pair this with a cheap 43-inch Roku TV for $98 to sort out your living room entertainment needs.