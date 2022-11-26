Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $139 $250 Save $111 The Galaxy Watch 4 may not be the newest Samsung watch around, but it's definitely the best value if you're wanting the most consistent Android watch experience. It has the same processor and power as the Galaxy Watch 5, but at $139, you can get it for half the price of the Watch 5 — at least until it sells out forever. $170 at Best Buy $139 at Amazon

Listen, FOMO is no joke. This weekend you've got deals flying at you left, right, and center, and maybe the only thing worse than not being able to afford that gadget you've been eyeing for a while is learning that there was an awesome sale on it — and you missed out. Friend, we do not want that happening to you, not this time, not again. Put aside your worries and jump on this killer Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offer while you can, because you are not going to find a better smartwatch deal this Black Friday weekend.

Options can be great to have, but it's also perilously easy to get bogged down by having too many choices, so there's a certain elegance to this deal — when it comes to choices, you don't get any. Because if you want this $139 price tag, you've got to go with the Watch 4's Bluetooth edition, in its 40mm size, with a silver body, and buy it through Amazon — take it or leave it. Well, maybe not “leave it” so much as “pay $170 on up,” but if you want the very lowest price possible, this is your one and only option.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Watch 4

For years and years, smartwatches felt like halfway-there efforts, failing to really deliver on all the potential that this idea clearly had. But one way or another, these all tended to fall short, with both hardware and software that left us wanting. Last year, though, with the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung finally gave us a wearable that didn't feel steeped in one compromise after the other. It's good enough that I ended up wearing this model for over a year straight, up until the Pixel Watch tempted me to switch things up.

While you won't get multi-day battery life out of the Watch 4, so long as you can find a little time during your day to pop it on its charger for a refresh, you shouldn't run into too many problems. Sure, the Galaxy Watch 5 is out now, but even with the best Black Friday deals around, you'd still end up paying 65% more than this for one of those newer models. Granted, those sapphire screens are very nice, but honestly — there just wasn't enough new about the Watch 5. While that's not great for Samsung, it's fantastic for you, because you can save a ton of money on last year's watch without missing out on much at all.

Presumably, with pricing so low on just this one, very specific Watch 4 configuration, we're looking at some variety of everything-must-go fire sale. If that's not your sign to buy a Watch 4 now, I don't know what's going to be. For my money, this smaller 40mm one is the better Watch 4 size, anyway, and that silver frame looks pretty darn handsome. Check out all the best Black Friday smartwatch deals around, and you still won't beat this sale. Just don't come crying to us when this deal is gone forever.