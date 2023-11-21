Whether you're gift shopping for the holidays or ready to splurge on the one thing you have been saving up for year-round, it’s time to pull the trigger because extended return periods are in effect at all major retailers. From Amazon to Microsoft and Target to Walmart, retailers are allowing you to return items until late January 2024, even if you purchase them today. So, if the gift recipient doesn’t like what you bought, or you’re not satisfied with your dream purchase, you don’t have to worry about returns in the middle of the holidays. You or the gift recipient can easily make returns in the new year.

Moreover, you will find some of the best deals and discounts all year right now thanks to Black Friday. Everything from phones to shoes is discounted these days. And while Cyber Monday was traditionally associated with deals on electronics like the best Android phones, these days it's just an excuse for all the sales to carry on a little longer. So you don’t have to wait until Christmas or after — shop now, get a good price, and don’t worry about the returns.

But as different retailers have different extended return periods, here is a look at what you can expect with some of the big ones.

Amazon

Like previous years, Amazon has extended the returns window this season. You can return almost all items purchased between November 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, until January 31, 2024. Apple-branded products have a slightly shorter return period, as you must return them by January 15, 2024. To confirm the extended return period for a product, look for the “Returnable until” date on the product page.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering a generous extended return period for gifts this season. But it’s not as long as the Amazon policy. According to the company, most gifts purchased between October 27 and December 30 can be returned through January 13, 2024. Remember, you don’t get an extended return period for products with a third-party contract, holiday decorations, and non-returnable items. Restocking fees may also apply as per the retailer’s existing policies.

Target

Like Walmart, Target typically allows you to return products in 90 days, with the exception of electronics, Apple products, and select other items. But for the holidays, all electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple products) purchased between October 1 and December 24 can be returned until January 24. On the other hand, Apple products can be returned until January 9. Similarly, mobile phones must be returned by January 8.

Walmart

Walmart already offers a 90-day return period for most items sold by itself through its website and physical stores. But for the 2023 holidays, the return period for items purchased between October 1 and December 31 has been further extended to January 31, 2024. This window is also applicable to marketplace sellers. However, some categories of products like large appliances, electronics, and luxury items still have much shorter return windows.

Newegg

Newegg offers 30-day returns on all products sold and shipped by the retailer. But it has also extended the return period for purchases placed between October 9, 2023, and December 31, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

B&H Photo Video

Similar to Newegg, if you purchase an item sold directly by B&H Photo Video between October 29, 2023, and January 1, 2024, you can return it until January 31, 2024. This is valid for online and physical store purchases.

Stress-free shopping with extended return periods

These are just the major retailers that have enabled the extended return period. Several brands’ online and offline stores offer similar, longer return periods. For example, Microsoft is giving you until January 31, 2024, to return purchases made right now through their online and offline stores. Even Apple has a longer return period; you can ship your purchases back until January 8, 2024.

So, with the bulk of popular retailers offering extended return periods, you don’t have to deal with return anxiety and can shop for gifts and more at some of the best prices you will get this year.

We have already compiled some of the best Black Friday deals across retailers. You can also check retailer- and category-specific deals at our Amazon, Best Buy, phones, tablets, audio, smart home, and smartwatch deal hubs.