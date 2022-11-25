For a day all about saving money, buying items on Black Friday can be expensive, and if you're on a tight budget, that can make it feel like there's nothing worthwhile out there for you. I'm here to set the record straight; many good Black Friday deals won't cost you more than $50. And I know what you are thinking, these are all going to be cheap little items that aren't useful, but you couldn't be more wrong. Here are 11 amazing Black Friday deals that cost under $50.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Source: Google Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $29 $50 Save $21 Although it's a couple of years old, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is still holding its own as a great all-around streaming stick option for your home theater. With a great UI, an excellent remote, and support for all the audio and video standards you'd expect, upgrading your TV with this tiny puck-shaped device has never been easier. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy $29 on Walmart

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) — it's one of the best ways to give your TV that extra boost of functionality it needs. Plus, it comes with an excellent remote, making it much easier to navigate Google TV when you're on the couch looking for something to watch.

Jabra Elite 3

I would have to say that the Jabra Elite 3 are the budget pair of wireless earbuds that have impressed me the most. With a solid water-resistance rating (IP55), great sound, and four microphones, they offer many premium features in a small package.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Philips Hue

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $40 $60 Save $20 This is the perfect start to any smart home. Amazon's excellent Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock is a speaker and a gateway to Alexa, making it super useful for doing all sorts of things. Like turning on and customizing your Philips Hue light bulbs. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic bundle if you're looking to make your first foray into the world of smart home accessories. The Echo Dot can be used as a standalone speaker or plugged into higher-end systems for when you want to pump up the volume. Of course, the Dot is the perfect gateway to the Alexa ecosystem, which could be used to control the Philips Hue A19 bulbs included in the bundle. These bulbs on their own often go for $30, so don't miss out on your chance to basically get them for free.

Tile Mate (2022)

Source: Tile Tile Mate (2022) $18 $25 Save $7 Enjoy the Bluetooth range of up to 250ft feet and the loud ringer to ensure you always know where your keys and other items are hiding. Plus, with Android and iOS apps to help you track items lost away from home, you'll never have to worry about knowing where you left your keys again. $18 at Amazon

The Tile Mate is one of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market right now that isn't made by the fruit company. With easy-to-use iOS and Android apps, you can easily track your Tile Mate in real time and ping them directly, so then start ringing out loud; useful for when you know your keys are in your home but have somehow found the perfect hiding spot. You can even ping your phone by tapping the Tile logo on the tracker, so it works both ways! Add in the fact that the trackers themselves are IP67 water-resistant, and you know you don't have to worry about the tracker not working if it's exposed to the elements.

JBL Clip 4

JBL Clip 4 $45 $80 Save $35 The JBL Clip 4 is small enough to take with you anywhere but loud enough to let you enjoy the party. Thanks to its IP67 rating, you don't have to worry about water or dirt ruining your listening experience. To top it all off, it has 10 hours of battery life, so your music can blast throughout the day. $45 at Amazon

A small Bluetooth speaker like the JBL Clip 4 is a must-have for anyone who likes listening to music everywhere they go. The included clip makes it incredibly easier to take with you anywhere, and the rugged design ensures that it will keep the music alive no matter what the elements throw.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)

Source: Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) $25 $50 Save $25 The tiny little Roku Streaming Stick (4K) is perfect for anyone looking to add smart functionality to their TV. Not only will it let you have all the streaming services you could want, but It can also handle HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, meaning it's fantastic for watching high-quality content. $45 at Amazon

While the Google Chromecast excels as an at home-device, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) is the streaming option I often suggest to frequent travelers. It's conveniently pocket-sized, making it easy to carry around, and it can handle all the high-end video formats you need.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo

Source: iOttie iOttie iON Wireless Duo $35 $50 Save $15 Have multiple gadgets you'd like to charge wirelessly? The iOttie iON Wireless Duo, made with Google tech in mind, has room for two devices. The stand is perfect for charging up that Google Pixel 7, while the charging pad can also help you charge up those Google Pixel Buds. $35 at Amazon

Did you get a Google Pixel 7 this year? Well, then you'll want a lovely charging stand to go with it. Yes, iOttie iON Wireless Duo is built with Google in mind, so it's perfect for the Pixel phone as it can charge fast with up to 15W of power. Plus, it has a little space for your Pixel Buds to recharge.

Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 It's hard not to love the Google Nest Audio, but with a 50% discount, picking one up (or more than more) is an easy choice. For its size, it manages to pump out incredible amounts of sound — seriously; this thing can get quite loud. Plus, its microphones are perfect for saying those magic words to get Google's virtual assistant to perk right up. $50 at Google Store $50 at Best Buy

The Google Nest Audio is a lovely little speaker that sounds way better than it has any right to. We love it even at its regular price, but saving 50% for Black Friday makes the Nest Audio a deal that's hard to pass up. If you want a little speaker for your home, or you're looking to up your smart home game, the Nest Audio won't be beaten.

Amazfit Band 7

Amazfit Band 7 $40 $50 Save $10 The Amazfit Band 7 is a perfect budget fitness tracker to pair with your Android phone to keep track of your health. With a full-color AMOLED display, 5 ATM water resistance, and 18 days of battery life, it truly offers some premium features for such a low price. $40 at Best buy $40 at Amazon

The Amazfit Band 7 offers a ton of health tracking, including heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels, all for only $40. Plus, it supports up to 120 sports modes. You can take it for a swim anytime you want since the 5 ATM water resistance will protect it from harm, and that means you can wear it just about everywhere. Add in the 18-day battery life, and you have a budget fitness tracker that does what some of even the best Android smartwatches can't do — stay alive for weeks at a time.

Amazon Luna Controller

Source: Amazon Amazon Luna Controller $40 $70 Save $30 Cloud gaming is the future of video games, and you can jump in on Amazon Luna right now with this incredible deal on the Amazon Luna Controller. Amazon's Luna platform is one of the better services, thanks to a pricing structure where you pick and choose the genres you enjoy, so you're not paying for a bunch of fillers. $40 at Amazon

When we tried Amazon's Luna game streaming service, it was easy to tell, even then, that it had the potential to be something big. With the ability to reliably stream a variety of different games at full HD quality, and a very competitive pricing structure, it's easy to see why Google Stadia is stepping down. Luna is likely here to stay, and their quality service is a home worth investing in. So pick up the Luna controller for its lowest price ever!

Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger

Source: Anker Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger $16 $23 Save $7 While this may look like one of those old Apple charging bricks, I assure you this is anything but slow. The Anker Nano 3 is a 30W GaN charger meaning it will charge up your Android phone or tablet extra fast. $16 at Amazon

I know that at first glance, this looks like the old Apple charger that used to ship with every iPhone, but I promised you the Anker Nano 3 is a GaN charger worth your money. Its 30W of PD makes it more than enough for most of the best Android phones, and it can even charge some tablets too. Plus, the prongs fold in, making it easier to carry around, and a lot less likely you'll bend them — handy for when you're on the move.