It's hard to believe that Black Friday is almost over when there are still so many amazing deals going on right now. We know that retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more will continue having deals throughout the weekend and, of course, on Cyber Monday. However, a few Black Friday deals are so good every year that they are only around until midnight, and the calendar changes to Saturday. While nobody knows exactly what those deals will be until they disappear, not even us, we do know when an insanely low price on a piece of tech is just too good to stick around much longer. Here are four deals that could disappear when Black Friday officially ends in just a handful of hours — come tomorrow, we can't guarantee they will still be available.

Black Friday deals that could disappear before tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $99 $280 Save $181 It's hard to imagine that a smartwatch that cost $350 just two years ago can now be purchased for only $99. Although the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers a brighter screen and a longer battery life, the Watch 4 Classic provides almost the same features and experience at a much lower cost, being less than a third of the price. Therefore, if you are still unsure about buying a smartwatch, this is an excellent opportunity to try one out. $99 at Walmart

Why you shouldn't wait to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

It's a great time to try out an Android smartwatch, especially with how well Samsung has added features and improvements to One UI Watch. Despite the limited changes to smartwatch features in the last three years, pricing on some models can be absurdly high. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 5 has been discontinued and is not part of any holiday deals. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still quite expensive, with sale prices starting at $350. However, the Galaxy Watch, which made us fall in love with Wear OS, is available for only $99.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $50 $100 Save $50 One of the quickest ways to upgrade your home to the 21st century is by adding a smart display or hub. These versatile devices allow you to enjoy your favorite streaming services, listen to music, get hands-free recipe help while cooking, and control a wide range of smart home products. Right now, you can get a smart display for $50 instead of $100, making it an unbeatable deal. $50 at Best Buy

Why you shouldn't wait to buy the Google Nest Hub

Every smart home needs a hub to connect with all of your devices in one central location and control everything. The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is the perfect way to ensure your smart home is running exactly how you want it. Tie in your thermostat and control your climate, connect your video doorbell and see who's at the door, and of course, control all your smart lights with just a few taps of your fingers. For only $50, we can't imagine this deal will last long, so hurry up at make your smart home more connected than ever.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) $700 $1000 Save $300 Motorola might have taken some time off from launching its foldables in the US, but it's raging back with the Moto Razr+. This year, the focus is all on the outer 3.6-inch display, which promises to let you do virtually anything without opening the phone. And when you need a larger screen, the 6.9-inch display inside feels just like the company's other smartphones. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $700 at Motorola

Why you shouldn't wait to buy the Motorola Razr+

If you've been eyeing foldable phones for some time now but have been hesitant to make the purchase due to the steep price tag, we don't blame you — they're expensive. That's why Motorola's Black Friday sale on the Razr+ is such a delight! You can now get your hands on one of the year's most in-demand devices for only $700. Forget for a second that it even folds, you get a lot of value for your nearly $700. The Razr+ features the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and has that awesome clean Android software experience Motorola has perfected. For a foldable, it’s no slouch with battery, easily topping 6 hours of screen on time, meaning you can scroll endlessly on that awesome cover screen and never even unfold the phone if you don't want to!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $700 $1100 Save $400 Take advantage of a special offer and save $400 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for a limited time. This is the perfect opportunity to buy it at a discounted price. Although the S8 Ultra and the S9 Ultra have some minor hardware differences, they are not significant enough to make a big difference. Therefore, the S8 Ultra is an excellent purchase if you don't mind going back one generation. You can now get it for only $700, which is the lowest price ever offered. $700 at Samsung $700 at Best Buy

Why you shouldn't wait to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

This device takes multitasking on Android to a new level, making multiple apps quick and easy to use, thanks in part to its sheer size. The rest of the credit goes to Samsung's enhancements to Android split-screen functionality. Plus, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is barely a step down from the newest Tab S9 Ultra that replaced it, so finding it for $400 cheaper is beyond surprising. Even with Samsung and other retailers trying to eliminate their stock, this price could vanish at any minute, so don't wait!