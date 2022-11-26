Hurry and check out these amazing Black Friday weekend deals on Roborock vacuums! You won't believe the savings!

Whether you're looking for a powerful vacuum to clean your carpets or hardwood floors, or something more lightweight to clean your upholstery, Roborock has the perfect vacuum for you. And right now, you can save big on some of its most popular models, including the Roborock S7 series, S7 MaxV series, E5 series, Q5 series, Q7 series, and Dyad.

Roborock is one of the world’s leading brands of robot vacuums that can clean your home with little to no human intervention. Over the past years, as Roborock has released newer models, they have amped up the independence of the devices using AI technology. You can now get robot vacuums for all types of homes and requirements.

Roborock is offering up to 44% off on its most popular products. You can save as much as $340 on high-end robot vacuums if you act quickly. This article provides a summary of some of the most amazing deals on Roborock vacuums this Black Friday weekend.

Roborock S7

Sales Price : $649.99

: $649.99 Deal Price : $409.99

: $409.99 Discount : $240 (37% OFF)

: $240 (37% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

The Roborock S7 was designed with convenience in mind. It has many features that make it one of the most user-friendly robot vacuums on the market. One of its most impressive features is its 3-in-1 hybrid design. This allows the S7 to vacuum, mop, and sweep simultaneously – making it a true time-saver. The S7 is also equipped with advanced navigation and mapping technology. It can create a map of your home as it cleans, so it knows where it’s been and where it needs to go. This ensures a more efficient cleaning and allows you to select specific rooms or areas for the S7 to focus on.

Roborock S7+

Sales Price : $949.98

: $949.98 Deal Price : $679.99

: $679.99 Discount : $270 (28% OFF)

: $270 (28% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

The Roborock S7+ is a high-end robotic vacuum cleaner with several features that make it stand out from the competition. Perhaps the most notable feature is the inclusion of a mop, which allows the S7+ to vacuum your floors and mop them for a complete clean. The S7+ also features a powerful suction mode that can be used for tougher messes and an edge-cleaning mode that does a great job of getting into corners and tight spaces. The S7+ also has a virtual wall barrier to block off areas you don't want the S7+ to enter.

Roborock S7 MaxV

Sales Price : $859.99

: $859.99 Deal Price : $639.99

: $639.99 Discount : $220 (26% OFF)

: $220 (26% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

The Roborock S7 MaxV is a powerful vacuum cleaner that can tackle even the toughest messes. It’s equipped with ReactiveAI 2.0, which uses a camera to identify hazards and navigate around obstacles, even in pitch darkness. The device also features a real-time video call feature, so you can see where the robot vacuum is going or communicate with people in your home while you’re away. Thanks to the 3D structured light obstacle sensor, it can accurately identify the smallest obstacles, such as toys.

Roborock S7 MaxV+

Sales Price : $1159.99

: $1159.99 Deal Price : $869.99

: $869.99 Discount : $290 (25% OFF)

: $290 (25% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

Roborock S7 MaxV+ is a robot vacuum and sonic mop that cleans homes with little to no human intervention. Thanks to the ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance feature, you can rest assured that this device won’t get stuck or bang against toys and walls. You can also create no-go zones, no-mop zones, and specific room settings to indicate where and when it should or should not go. The mop can also automatically detect carpets, following which it lifts to avoid getting the carpet wet. Furthermore, it features a large dustbin that can go 120 days without emptying.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Sales Price : $1399.99

: $1399.99 Deal Price : $1059.99

: $1059.99 Discount : $340 (24% OFF)

: $340 (24% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is Roborock’s smartest robot vacuum yet. This robot vacuum ensures an extremely convenient, hands-free cleaning experience. The Empty Wash Fill Dock will automatically refill the water tank, allowing the device to mop up to 3230 sq ft of space at once. The dustbin can also hold up to seven weeks of dust and debris, so you don’t need to empty the bin every couple of days. In addition to the auto-empty and auto-refill features, the device features cameras and the next generation of obstacle avoidance technology to navigate the house without bumping against obstacles.

Roborock E5MOP

Sales Price : $359.99

: $359.99 Deal Price : $199.99

: $199.99 Discount : $160 (44% OFF)

: $160 (44% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

Roborock E5MOP is one of the most efficient mopping devices on the market. It features an OpticEye and dual gyroscope, which can detect how much has been cleaned and develop the most efficient cleaning path. Furthermore, this vacuum-cum-mop can remove dirt and debris from up to 1600 sq ft of space in one charge, making it ideal for moderate-sized homes. The mop has a runtime of up to 200 minutes, which can automatically return to the dock, charge, and then return to cleaning. The 640ml dustbin ensures you don’t have to empty it regularly.

Roborock S5Max

Sales Price : $549.99

: $549.99 Deal Price : $379.99

: $379.99 Discount : $170 (31% OFF)

: $170 (31% OFF) Date: 11/1-11/30

Roborock E5Max is a highly-customizable vacuum-cum-mop. You can set the appropriate water flow for different rooms and flooring types, allowing you to clean your home with the precise intensity you desire. The LiDAR navigation system allows the device to develop optimal cleaning paths to ensure all rooms are cleaned thoroughly and efficiently. Furthermore, you can save up to 4 maps, including no-mop zones, no-go zones, invisible walls, and settings for individual rooms. You can also control E5Max using voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Roborock E5

Sales Price : $289.99

: $289.99 Deal Price : $179.99

: $179.99 Discount : $110 (38% OFF)

: $110 (38% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

Roborock E5 is a powerful robot vacuum-cum-mop with OpticEye and dual gyroscopes, so it knows exactly how much is left to clean. This robot vacuum takes a z-shape path to clean your home efficiently without going over the same spot repeatedly. With 2500PA HyperForce suction, E5 can easily pull the toughest stains and debris from your floors and deep within the fibers of your carpets, making it ideal for carpeted homes. Furthermore, E5 delivers up to 200 minutes of runtime across a space of 2152 sq ft in one charge, making it ideal for large homes.

Roborock Dyad

Sales Price : $449.99

: $449.99 Deal Price : $314.99

: $314.99 Discount : $135 (30% OFF)

: $135 (30% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

Roborock Dyad is ideal for those who still prefer using handheld, stick vacuums to clean upholstery, furniture, and other areas that robot vacuums can’t reach. The Dyad vacuum features the incredible DyadPower System, which includes dual roller motors and a multi-roller cleaning head, making the device ideal for wet and dry stains alike. Furthermore, the full-length front roller with the two rear rollers allows the device to get into hard-to-reach spots and the edges of walls and furniture, so you don’t leave a single spot dirty. The adaptive cleaning algorithm can also adjust the water flow according to the level of cleanliness.

Roborock Q5

Sales Price : $429.99

: $429.99 Deal Price : $299.99

: $299.99 Discount : $130 (30% OFF)

: $130 (30% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

Roborock Q5 is a powerful robot vacuum with 2700Pa suction force, making it suitable for homes with pets. When this vacuum cleaner detects a carpet in its path, it automatically increases the suction force to remove the debris and dirt. The Q5 also works with the Auto Empty Dock Pure, which can collect dust, debris, and stains and hold them for up to seven weeks. The LiDAR navigation system allows you to create intelligent and accurate maps and add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually, ensuring optimal navigation and cleaning.

Roborock Q5+

Sales Price : $699.99

: $699.99 Deal Price : $479.99

: $479.99 Discount : $220 (31% OFF)

: $220 (31% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

The Q5+ comes with a 2.5L dust bag that can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before it needs to be emptied. This is great for busy families or anyone who doesn't want to have to think about emptying their vacuum very often. The Q5+ also has accurate LiDAR navigation that creates precise maps of your home. You can also add furniture and floor materials to your virtual home map to make it even more accurate, especially if certain areas of your home require different cleaning methods.

Roborock Q7+

Sales Price : $799.99

: $799.99 Deal Price : $549.99

: $549.99 Discount : $250 (31% OFF)

: $250 (31% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

There are a lot of features to love about the Roborock Q7+, but these are some of our favorites. The auto-empty dock is a great feature because it means you don't have to worry about emptying the robot manually after every use, especially since it can hold up to seven weeks of debris. The 2700Pa of HyperForce suction can easily lift dirt and debris from your floors, and the PreciSense LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps of your home, ensuring optimal obstacle avoidance, navigation, and cleaning.

Roborock Q7Max

Sales Price : $599.99

: $599.99 Deal Price : $399.99

: $399.99 Discount : $200 (33% OFF)

: $200 (33% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

Roborock Q7 Max is one of the best robotic vacuum cleaners on the market. It offers powerful 4200 Pa suction, which can deep clean your floors and carpets. It also has an electronic pump, which offers 30 water flow levels, so you can fine-tune your cleaning according to the flooring material, level of dirt and grime, and your preferences. Finally, it has LiDAR navigation, which allows it to create intelligent maps of your home to streamline the cleaning process.

Roborock Q7Max+

Sales Price : $869.99

: $869.99 Deal Price : $599.99

: $599.99 Discount : $270 (31% OFF)

: $270 (31% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

Roborock Q7Max+ is designed to offer a hands-off approach to cleaning. Once you set this bad boy up, you can forget about it and let it do its thing. The auto-empty dock ensures that you don’t have to empty the bin regularly — the 2.5l dust bag can hold up to seven weeks of debris, so you can go months without emptying the bin. Furthermore, with a maximum suction power of 4200 Pa, you can easily draw out and remove dirt and debris from deep within the fibers of your carpets and the cracks of hardwood floors. This vacuum cleaner can run for up to 180 minutes and clean up to 3,229 sq ft of space on one charge.