Garmin has multiple activity trackers and smartwatch models on sale, all designed to cater to people with different needs and different budgets in mind. Garmin has discounted its most popular smartwatch models this Black Friday, including the Lily, and Vivomove Sport. These deals make these three smartwatch options worth considering if you’re in the market for one of the best smartwatches discounted this Black Friday.

Garmin Vivomove Sport

The Garmin Vivomove sport doesn’t have all the features seen on the costlier Vivoactive or Fenix models, but it is priced accordingly. The watch is the ideal middle ground between an analog timepiece of yore, and a modern smartwatch with a do-it-all display. You can usually purchase the Vivomove Sport for $180, but thanks to Black Friday discounts, the price has been slashed by 20% to $150.

As the name would suggest, you get all the essential fitness tracking features for the price you’re paying — sleep monitoring, exercise modes, stress tracking, women’s health tracking, and GPS-enabled activity tracking. The brand also claims up to five days of battery life.

Garmin Lily

If you are looking for a more feminine watch for yourself or as a present for someone you love, it's hard not to consider the Garmin Lily smartwatch. This wearable usually retails for $197, finished in several colors of cases and straps. Its price has dropped $50 to $150 this Black Friday, making this a near-irresistible deal if this is the watch you’re looking for. You get the Vivomove’s five-day battery life, and you get all the essential features, including notifications from your smartphone and activity tracking.

