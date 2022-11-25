Among the best wireless earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro stands out with impressive ANC, sleeker design, excellent battery life, and smooth integration with top Galaxy smartphones. Launched at $230, the Buds 2 Pro is an excellent alternative to premium offerings from Sony, Jabra, and Google. If you were eyeing to grab a pair, this Black Friday is the perfect time to buy Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only $200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a successor to the well-received original Galaxy Buds Pro. It packs a 10mm driver and 5.3mm tweeter and supports SBC, AAC, and Samsung Seamless codecs to offer a full, satisfying sound. The Buds 2 Pro has a solid battery life with ANC enabled, IPX7 rating, mono listening, and more in a small and sleeker package. Although the multi-device support is limited on non-Samsung phones, the Buds 2 Pro delivers enough add-ons to justify the price tag. With $30 off the retail price, you simply can’t go wrong with this one.

Image source: Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $200 $230 Save $30 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers a long list of features with a reasonable price tag. The premium wireless earbuds pack ANC, IPX7 water and dust resistance, excellent sound quality, and more in a sleek and lighter package. Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

$200 is a tough pill to swallow if you are a newcomer to the wireless earbuds market. Besides, not everyone wants all the bells and whistles from the top Buds 2 Pro. Samsung offers affordable true wireless earbuds too. The Galaxy Buds 2 nails the basics with ANC, IPX2 rating, wireless charging support, and a small footprint. It’s easily one of the best affordable wireless earbuds on the market. Galaxy Buds 2 usually retails for $150. Samsung knocks off $60 to bring down the asking price to only $90.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90 $150 Save $60 Samsung's answer to the growing competition in the affordable wireless earbuds market is down to only $90. The Buds 2 offers a versatile set of features, supports wireless charging and ANC, and a seamless connection to Galaxy products. Buy at Best Buy

