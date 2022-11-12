While phones and tablets might get the bulk of the attention when it comes to Black Friday deals, Chromebooks deals can get downright chaotic. Starting at prices like $80 — we've even seen $50 in the past — sales can be so sweet, but you'll have to pay extra attention to avoid "deals" that are really just what a 2019 Chromebook should cost when it's three years old.

Designed primarily for education and enterprise, the best Chromebooks are durable, dependable, and made to last. And now that even budget models are getting 6-9 years of system updates, Chromebooks are better investments than ever before. Although, most of you probably know Chromebooks as cheap laptops that schools issue to your kids for homework, there are plenty of mid-range and premium models as well, like the HP Elite Dragonfly ultrabooks.

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals you can buy right now

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") This is one of the top Chromebooks on the market because it gives the best blend of power, performance, and practicality. It comes with an 11th Gen i3 and 8GB of RAM to keep your schoolwork going even during video calls — and 128GB of storage, so you can download tons of Hulu and HBO Max shows before traveling cross-country for the holidays. $300 is a steal for this configuration, but some Lightning deals might take it a few dollars lower on Black Friday itself. View at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11A G8 Source: Walmart Walmart's Early Access Black Friday Deals has this already budget-friendly HP Chromebook 11A G8 down to $79. The AMD A4 inside isn't the fastest chip on the block, but as a grade schooler's first laptop for homework and maybe some educational games, it'll fit the bill. And since these are primarily designed for kids, they should be able to take a few beatings. View at Walmart

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Successor to the fantastic Acer Chromebook Spin 713 legacy, the Spin 714 is premium inside and out, but for Black Friday, you'll be able to grab it for far less. It's $629 for this weekend's deal, but we're hopeful we'll see it closer to $500 as the month progresses. View at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 The already affordable Flex 3 drops back to its lowest price ever for Black Friday: $99. Now, there are a lot of "Flex 3" Chromebooks out there, but this one has the Mediatek MT8183 — the dependable workhorse of the budget Chromebook world — and 64GB of storage so you'll actually have room for apps and games to use on that 11.6-inch touchscreen. View at Best Buy

Best Black Friday Acer Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 This is the premium Acer Chromebook to watch out for this Black Friday. Best Buy's 3-day-deal brings it down to $629 right now, but we're hopeful we'll see the return of the $529 price we've seen a few times before. While this screen may not be 2K like the Spin 713's, it's slightly larger, and the laptop is more than ready to tackle the workweek with you. View at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 This Ryzen-powered Chromebook sits between the power-strained mobile processors we see on many budget Chromebooks and the high-powered Intel Core processors running premium Chromebooks. This is a Chromebook just right for power vs. value, and that's especially true when it's down from $500 to $375. View at Best Buy

Acer's has been heavily discounting most of its current (and last gen) Chromebooks this entire Fall, leading to some of its best Chromebooks selling out before Black Friday. It's no matter, though. Acer always seems to have a half-dozen decent models on sale. The ones to watch for this year are the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Spin 514, Spin 513, and Spin 311.

Problem is, most of those model names have 2-4 generations of laptops, so you'll need to pay attention to the model numbers. For the Spin 513, the CP513-1H is a lower-powered (yet battery-beast) Qualcomm laptop, while the 2H uses a Mediatek Kompanio chipset and sports a much better screen. For the Spin 311, CP311-2H models are older but have more USB-A ports. The CP311-3H models have fewer ports but will get system and security, and there are also a few R7 models. Although most R7s are too old to bother with, the R722T and R721T could be interesting at the right price.

Best Black Friday ASUS Chromebook deals

ASUS's Chromebook lineup will be a bit more sparse this year, or at least the one we'll see on Black Friday. Like Acer, ASUS Chromebooks have basically been on clearance for three months — but unlike Acer, we haven't seen as many newer ASUS laptops going on sale. In fact, this year's Black Friday will likely be the last one for the ASUS Chromebook CX9. It's one of the more powerful models around, but few retailers have it in stock, so deals will be rare. Hopefully, more discounts will arrive in a week, but it's slim pickings for now.

Best Black Friday HP Chromebook deals

HP Chromebook 11A G8 Source: Walmart Walmart's Early Access Black Friday Deals has this already budget-friendly HP Chromebook 11A G8 down to $79. The AMD A4 inside isn't the fastest chip on the block, but as a grade schooler's first laptop for homework and maybe some educational games, it'll fit the bill. And since these are primarily designed for kids, they can take a little roughness. View at Walmart

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook This is the Chromebook I've been using for the last six months and it is amazing! It's sleek, speedy, and the screen is divine: high resolution and brightness. Unfortunately, it's usually $1,200 or more, but the coupon code CHROME20 takes 20% off, which can lead to up to $600 in extra savings on top of HP's instant savings. View at HP

HP's most premium Chromebook ever is finally seeing discounts that might finally bring it down to a stomachable price. The HP Elite Dragonfly usually starts at around $1,200 and can go up to over $2,400, but HP's Chrome20 coupon code will take an extra 20% off, which can lead to discounts anywhere from $300 to $600.

HP makes one of the few precious Chromeboxes on the market and the only current Chromebase all-in-one. While deals on these are rare, we're watching for some. We're also looking for more deals on the HP Chromebook x2 11. Although sold out at Best Buy, HP and Amazon have some left; just wait for them to hit $300 or less.

On the budget end, Walmart has one of the many HP Chromebook 11 models down to $79, and I expect to see a few more in the $90-$130 range. Unfortunately, like an ungodly amount of HP Chromebook listings, you get a model number but not the model name — but unlike Acer and ASUS, those numbers don't correspond with each other. This can complicate the process of figuring out what model you're really looking at — and how long it'll get system updates — but the answer is usually never more than a Google Search away.

Best Black Friday Lenovo Chromebook deals

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") This is one of the best Chromebooks on the market because it gives an excellent blend of power, performance, and practicality. You have an 11th Gen i3 and 8GB of RAM to keep your schoolwork going even during video calls. It also has 128GB of storage, so you can download tons of Hulu or HBO Max shows before taking that cross-country trip for the holidays. $300 is a steal for this configuration, but some Lightning deals might take it a few dollars lower on Black Friday itself. View at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 The already affordable Flex 3 drops back to its lowest price ever for Black Friday: $99. Now, there are a lot of "Flex 3" Chromebooks out there, but this one has the Mediatek MT8183 — the dependable workhorse of the budget Chromebook world — and 64GB of storage so you'll actually have room for apps and games to use on that 11.6-inch touchscreen. View at Best Buy

Lenovo Duet 3 Source: Best Buy Lenovo's sequel to the original Lenovo Duet Chromebook gives us a more premium build quality while maintaining a wonderful casual computing experience. It's down to its lowest price yet, $250, plus it comes with the keyboard and kickstand in the box, unlike some other "productivity" tablets out there. View at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebooks make up a good third of our Best Chromebooks list because their laptops are consistent and capable. From budget models like the Flex 3 to mid-range Chromebooks like the Flex 5i — and regular Lenovo Chromebook 5i to more rugged and Enterprise-grade ThinkPad Yoga Chromebooks — deals on these laptops are like playing whack-a-mole. They pop up in clusters, sometimes a few or sometimes a lot, and then they vanish quickly, only to reappear within weeks (if not days). If you want a Chromebook for your primary computer, look at the Flex 5i or Chromebook 5i, as both are well-powered and better-priced than most competitors. Just make sure to grab the version with Intel Core processors, not Celeron or Pentium.

If you've been wanting to try out a Chromebook, the $99 Flex 3 is okay, but you'd be much better served with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. It's an ideal couch companion or backup device that will let you explore the capabilities of Chromebooks for work and play. And, if your primary computer breaks, the quality of the Duet 3 is high enough to use for a week or two while waiting for your new PC to arrive.

Best Black Friday Samsung Chromebook deals

Before we get to its more premium fare, I'd like to start by saying that the Samsung Chromebook 4 and 4+ have been "on sale" for $150 or below for the last three Black Fridays, and it's not worth it. Lenovo and Acer have touchscreen models for the same or lower prices with higher durability.

Moving on to the Galaxy Chromebook series. The original Galaxy Chromebook seems to have finally sold out once and for all, but the Galaxy Chromebook 2 still isn't seeing the discounts we need to fully recommend it. It's a great screen and premium build quality — Fiesta Red looks delicious — but the Celeron model is $450, and the Core i3 model is $700. Wait until the Celeron model drops to $330 or below, and we'd wait on the Intel model to hit $550 or less.