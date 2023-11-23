For as excellent as this year's slate of smartphones are — I'm particularly fond of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro from Google — it's easy to get bored with slab phones. Sure, their processors are faster, their design more refined. But after that new phone feeling wears off after a couple of weeks, are you left with a device that feels substantially newer than your previous model? It's a feeling that, as the Phones Editor for Android Police, I know all too well.

Thankfully, there is a solution. Although foldables have been around commercially for nearly five years — we're as surprised as you are — the product category remains as exciting as ever. If you've been holding off on buying a folding phone, I'm here to tell you this is the time to buy. Not only are foldables better than ever — this year's crop is truly excellent — but with Black Friday pricing in full effect, this is the time to finally buy one. You've waited long enough, and your patience is finally being rewarded.

Why is this year the right time to buy a foldable?

Considering just how much I liked this year's selection of folding phones, the choices alone make for a much better holiday shopping season. Just one year ago, US-based buyers had two choices to pick from when selecting a foldable: Samsung's tablet-sized Galaxy Z Fold 4 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you preferred Google's software experience, or disliked the gap Samsung left in its hinges, you were completely out of luck.

This year, we have gadgets from Google, Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus, all readily available for purchases this Black Friday. Most of these gadgets are on discount, too, a big departure from years past where shoppers would have to wait months for these sky-high prices to start falling. If you don't care about the specific form factor — you want a foldable above all else — you can score one for as low as $500. Just a few months ago, that was unheard of.

Which foldable should I pick?

You can't really go wrong from this year's slate of folding phones, though I'd caution buyers away from the Pixel Fold. Google's first outing is behind the competition in some crucial ways, and I'd expect next year's revision to make up some serious ground. Despite some excellent sales prices, you'd be better off waiting for a lighter design, better inner display, and, perhaps most crucial of all, seven years of software upgrades.

But otherwise, the world is your oyster. The OnePlus Open remains my favorite foldable of the year, thanks to its sleek, light design and excellent displays. OxygenOS remains a bit frustrating, but Open Canvas is multitasking reimagined, and I can't imagine using a device with this form factor without it. It starts at just $1,500 with a trade-in for any device, any condition, and the price only gets cheaper from there.

That said, Samsung remains a leader in this space for a reason. Although I prefer the design OnePlus chose for its phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is undoubtedly the best version of this gadget yet. OneUI is loved by millions of Android fans thanks to its flexibility, and DeX mode helps to make this a must-have phone for anyone obsessed with productivity on the go. At $1,300 on Amazon, that's a huge discount. Make the most of it before this phone inevitably sells out.

Of course, if you're after a smaller, more affordable clamshell phone, you have no shortage of options. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola's Razr+ both offer large outer screens capable of handling most basic tasks. Send a message, select a playlist, or navigate home, all without opening your home screen. They're down to $800 and $700, respectively — killer deals on both devices, no matter which OEM you prefer.

And, of course, if you want the cheapest foldable on the market today, the base model Motorola Razr remains a surprisingly great option. You'll miss out on the larger outer display, but with a bigger battery, it's a fair trade. At $500, it might just be the steal of Black Friday.

While I have no doubt 2024 will prove an even better year for this class of device, if you're ready to upgrade, you shouldn't wait. This year's foldables were nearly excellent across the board, proving once and for all that our foldable future is here to stay.