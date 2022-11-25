Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Free Stranger Things Funko Pop $29 $61 Save $32 Even if bundles — or Funko Pops — aren't your thing, this deal is crazy good. You're saving $11 over Google's own sale on the latest 4K-capable Chromecast, bringing the price down to just $29. Plus, you score a free Funko Pop as an early Christmas gift. It's a win-win. $29 at Walmart

If you're a seasoned deal hunter, you know that getting a great price sometimes means going outside your comfort zone. Maybe that means buying from an online store you've never heard of, or attempting to stack multiple coupons when the fine print clearly limits you to just one. But on Black Friday, things are even more dire. While we've spotted dozens of incredible deals available right now, sometimes the only way to get the thing you want at a fair price is to pick up a bundle.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a perfect example. While Google tries to convince buyers that a cheaper 1080p model is a cordcutter's dream, we all know the 4K model is the one to buy. Sadly, even after two years, this particular model — one of our favorite streaming gadgets around — is only discounted by $10. If you're looking for the real deal, Walmart has you covered. You'll just have to deal with a useless knick knack to take advantage of the savings.

Why is this a good deal?

Well, if you're a Funko Pop collector, Walmart's Chromecast bundle is an amazing deal. Not only do you get the 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV, but you also score a free "Eleven with Eggos" toy from Netflix's Stranger Things. It's not the most up-to-date figurine, but it's certainly a popular one nonetheless. And while Walmart values the bundle at $61 — that's $50 for the dongle, $11 for the toy — you get it all for just $29. That's $11 less than Google's own Black Friday sale.

But let's say you aren't a Funko Pop collector. Let's say you think those bug-eyed dolls should've been left in 2016 where they belong. Well, you're still getting the highest-end Chromecast with Google TV for $29. That appears to be an all-time low, and if it's not, it's within spitting distance.

Sure, it leaves you with some useless clutter for your house, but think of all the possibilities here. This Funko Pop is:

The perfect candidate for regifting to your vaguely nerdy nephew or niece.

A great option for when you don't know what to get your Secret Santa recipient

An offering to Krampus, the horned demon who scares misbehaving children during the holiday season.

A gift for a child in need ahead of Christmas.

An easy eBay listing. Just call it a "rare collector's item."

No matter what you decide to do with Eleven and her Eggo-brand waffles, you can sleep well knowing that you still managed to score an incredible deal. And hey, Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, if you're looking for something to watch on that brand-new Chromecast of yours.