Best early Black Friday deals

We're just a week out from the start of the busiest shopping season of the year, with Black Friday ready to kick things off, starting on November 29. And while you might be holding out for next weekend, many retailers have already started discounting products early, dropping prices on some of our favorite tech products to the lowest we've seen all year.

Now's going to be a great time to shop, with deep discounts on phones, tablets, wearables, audio gear, and more. Of course, we're here to give you the best possible chance to score serious savings. And while it's difficult to know what kinds of promotions lie ahead, we can use our expertise with deals in order to see whether something on sale right now is going to be your best bet.

So let's go ahead and see what kinds of promotions are available right now, and see whether it's worth picking anything up at this very moment. Naturally, we'll be doing our best to navigate some of our favorite tech categories, and at the same time updating this massive list with new deals that come up. So be sure to check back frequently because we anticipate great deals ahead.

Best Android phone deals

When it comes to phones, we've been seeing some pretty good discounts throughout the year. But if you've held out this long, it means you're only looking to score the absolute best deals. And if you're looking to buy, this year's lineup has to offer some of the best options thanks to flagships like Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google's Pixel 9 series, mid-range devices like the OnePlus 12R, and even budget options like the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G.

That's not even considering some of the older-generation devices that are still worth taking a look at. But the good thing is that there's something for everyone, no matter your budget. As of right now, we're seeing deals on a variety of handsets, from the Galaxy S24 Ultra to the recently released Pixel 9. We've seen some deep discounts on these devices before, but what we're seeing now is pretty much the lowest we've seen all year.

We're also seeing some great discounts on foldable phones as well, with excellent prices on the OnePlus Open, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 too. However, if you're looking to buy a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we'd recommend waiting as we aren't seeing any great deals on this handset. Overall, though, you can't go wrong buying a new phone right now with stellar pricing on some of this year's best handsets. You can always check back on Black Friday, but we think these current prices are going to be some of the lowest of the year.

Best Android tablet deals

Android tablets are another category that frequently sees discounts throughout the year, but the deals just aren't as consistent, which means, if you see a good price, you should probably grab it while it's still available. The good news is that, right now, we're seeing some pretty good discounts on some of the best tablets that you can buy right now.

The recently released Galaxy Tab S10+ is well below its original retail price, along with great discounts on some other tablets from Samsung, as well like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab A9+. While Amazon did have some great deals on its device, it looks like it's pulled things back at the moment, but we anticipate things will drop to record-low prices once Black Friday kicks in.

Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals