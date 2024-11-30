Black Friday weekend is in full swing, and there are loads of good deals on offer. You can save hundreds on big-ticket purchases like a new folding phone, but there are plenty of budget-friendly deals, too. If you're looking to grab some techy stocking stuffers, there's even plenty available for $50 or less. And if you're out to spend a little more but still don't want to break the bank, you can do a lot with $100. Here are five of our favorite deals you can get for a C-note or less.

1 Get wireless Android Auto for just $45

There's a handful of good wireless Android Auto adapters out there, but the Motorola MA1 is the original. It doesn't add Android Auto to cars that don't have it, but if you're driving something that only has wired Auto, the MA1 is an easy way to make it wireless. It's already reasonably priced at its $90 MSRP, but for Black Friday, it's a full half off — just $45.

Motorola MA1 $45 $70 Save $25 The Motorola MA1 adds wireless Android Auto to your car in just a few seconds, and it works surprisingly well. $45 at Amazon

2 My favorite power bank is down to $59

Anker's 733 power bank is an excellent dual-purpose USB-C charger/power bank: you can use it to top up your gear with or without an outlet. It's killer for travel. It's typically 80 bucks, which, to me, is perfectly reasonable for what it offers. For Black Friday, though, it's down to $59. If you travel often, this power bank can seriously simplify your life.

Anker 733 Power Bank $59 $80 Save $21 The Anker 733 Power Bank is a 2-in-1 hybrid charger. It comes with a 65W GaN charger and a 10,000mAh cell, offering the best of both a wall adapter and a portable power bank. $59 at Amazon

3 Grab an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for 75 bucks

Amazon's 2023 Fire HD 10 is hardly the best tablet on the market, but it's an affordable option if you just need something basic for web browsing and watching video. That's especially true during Black Friday: it's down to an almost unbelievably cheap $75 this weekend. At this price, it could make a great gift for an older kid — or impulse buy for yourself.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $75 $140 Save $65 The new Fire HD 10 improves upon performance and benefits from durable construction materials to deliver a fantastic tablet experience that is both affordable and enjoyable. It's a great tablet for kids or the budget-minded. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

4 Fitbit's best tracker is down to $100

The Fitbit Charge 6 has always been relatively affordable; it typically goes for $160, well under what you'll pay for most full-fledged smartwatches. For Black Friday, though, you can snag a Charge 6 for just a hundred bucks at Amazon, Best Buy, or the Google Store. It doesn't come with every bell and whistle you'll get with a Pixel Watch, but if you just want something that's easy to use and can track your activity and sleep for a long time on a charge, the Charge 6 is a a great pick — especially at this price.

Fitbit Charge 6 $100 $160 Save $60 The Fitbit Charge 6 builds off the successes of the Fitbit Charge 5, offering the same trusted battery life and access to even more of Google's premium fitness features. Find your way around seamlessly using Google Maps while also keeping track of your heart rate with Fitbit's most accurate tracker yet. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Google Store

5 Get a pair of Nest Audio speakers for $100

Google's Nest Audio speaker is a good deal even at full price. The little smart speaker that could has Google Assistant to respond to all your queries and commands, and features surprisingly robust audio quality for its size to boot. It's down to 50 bucks for Black Friday — not an unprecedented price by any means, but still a very good one. At this price, a pair of Nest Audio speakers will run you just $100. You can pair the two together in the Google Home app for powerful, stereo sound, or use them in separate rooms.

Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 Smart speakers aren't generally built to provide room-shaking sound. Quite the opposite, in fact. They're meant to be unassuming, easily tucked away, readily availabler to hear wake words, and capable of communicating with your Wi-Fi and smart devices quickly. The Google Nest Audio is those things, in addition to sounding far better than its surprisingly slim body has any right to sound. If yours is a Google Assistant-based household and you want to stop constantly using your phone to control your smart home, the Nest Audio smart speaker is an easy choice. $50 at Best Buy $50 at Google Store

Sales are running all weekend and beyond

We've seen plenty of great deals this Black Friday weekend already, and we're just getting started — sale prices will keep cropping up through Cyber Monday on December 2. Keep an eye on AP throughout this holiday sale season; we'll be clocking all the best deals for the rest of the year and beyond.