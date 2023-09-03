The year is rolling by, and only a few upcoming Android gems remain. Black Clover M is one of these anticipated releases being published on our Android gaming phones. Currently, the game's publisher, Garena, has begun soft launching regionally. The mobile title is based on the iconic events surrounding the wildly popular anime and manga series Black Clover. It re-tells the story of Mage fledglings Asta and Yuno embarking on their Magic Knight's journey through Clover Kingdom. But to reach your Magic Knight's maximum potential, you must chase after the strongest allies, so we've devised a guide to teach players how to re-roll early in Black Clover M.

Getting started: How to re-roll in Black Clover M

Avoid signing in with Google and Facebook after installing the app. Once you've bound your account, it will save your information to that login method, and you will be required to submit a ticket to delete your account. So to ease the process, we recommend using Guest Login.

Method 1: Removing Guest account data

Early access and VPN users who plan to carry over an account's progress to full global launch will need to bind their account to Google or Facebook to bring your data over, so we recommend getting an early start with your re-rolls. Avoid deleting the app or switching your device unless it is for re-rolling!

Play the tutorial up until leaving for the entrance exam. Unlock the Summon button. Complete the summon tutorial; the result will always be Captain of the Blue Rose Knights Charlotte. 2 Images Close Open your in-game mail. Tap Receive to claim your in-game mail. 2 Images Close Tap Summon. Select a banner; choose between the New Rate-Up Summon or the Season 1 Rate-Up Summon. 2 Images Close Tap Summon x10. Tap the Summon button. 2 Images Close

For subsequent re-roll attempts, tap the skip button for every cutscene. You can view previous important scenes after the Grimoire ceremony.

Remember that the probability of getting an SSR using 10 tickets will be exceptionally low so this process may take a while! But to acquire a better shot, you should attempt to play until 1-5; this will unlock the event's page and pre-registration rewards (that yields another 20 tickets). To finish the re-rolling process, keep reading below.

Return to the Google Play Store (or any other app store where you've downloaded the game). Tap Uninstall > uninstall (to confirm). 2 Images Close Re-install the app.

Method 2: Using alternative emails

You must prepare extra email addresses in advance; always be careful with address naming since it may result in an account ban.

Tap on the clover icon next to mail. Tap Options. 2 Images Close Scroll down to Account and tap Log out > Log out. Tap Sign in with Google. 2 Images Close

Rinse and repeat these steps until you're satisfied with the SSR character you've acquired. The process isn't so cut and dry due to how difficult it is to delete your account from the system, so it will involve fully removing your data and re-downloading the game. Otherwise, you can prepare many alternative email addresses (use the login/out method from the in-game settings), but be aware you cannot delete any of your accounts until you've submitted a ticket in-game.

Other methods for removing your account

Signing out of the Guest account will not work, and clearing the cache from the main title screen also doesn't seem to work. And if you try to brute force it by clearing the storage from the app info page on your device, it doesn't delete your Guest account. Unfortunately, the game doesn't have a button that lets you delete account data/user data, so you have to resort to uninstalling and re-installing the app.

Black Clover M coming soon

Black Clover M makes excellent use of Unreal Engine 4 with its crisp graphics and fluid animations. And once Black Clover M officially launches, it will undoubtedly raise the bar for the best anime games on Android. So to prepare ahead, consider pre-registering below.