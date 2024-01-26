Summary Bixby's new update focuses on improving its appearance with sleek animations and a darker blue color scheme.

The update does not change Bixby's functionality, but serves as a reminder that Bixby is still available and evolving.

The new UI is rolling out in version 3.3.53.16 of the Bixby app, which is expected to be made available to all Galaxy phones and tablets running One UI 6.0 or above.

Bixby still exists. That’s what your main takeaway is most likely going to be after reading this article, and that’s a statement we didn’t think we’d still be saying after writing about all the ways One UI 5 showed that Samsung was getting ready to kill it off. Miracles do happen, however, but after over six years of being available to the public, Bixby still has done little to separate itself from more popular digital assistants, even with some solid features. Nonetheless, Bixby has just received a small but sleek update to coincide with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and One UI 6.

For folks who have downloaded the latest version of Bixby from the Samsung Galaxy Store, the new animations and color scheme will show (via SamMobile). When summoned, the orb will pop up with an animation that looks like waves in an ocean. The overall blue palette is darker than before, even with light blue and purple undertones.

Close

Source: SamMobile

The new Bixby UI is currently in the process of rolling out with version 3.3.53.16 of the app, and it's expected to be made available to anyone running a Samsung phone on One UI 6.0 or above. This includes Galaxy Tab devices, where the Bixby orb pops up in the bottom-right corner of the screen when summoned.

There’s not much else to this update. It just makes Bixby look a bit sleeker, but it doesn’t change its functionality at all. Mishaal Rahman provided a video demo of what it looks like in action. If anything, maybe the new look and feel of the Samsung assistant will remind people that Bixby is still plugging away.

Believe it or not, Bixby can still be very helpful in certain situations. You can automate your Samsung Galaxy phone using Bixby Routines, making your life more convenient. After Google created the ever-useful Call Screen to help deal with robocalls and spam, Samsung followed suit by creating Bixby Text Call alongside One UI 5.1. Some of our writers are dedicated users of it. If none of this makes you want to use Bixby though, you might want to completely disable it. It’s not complicated, but there are a lot of options you have to turn off to completely take it off your phone.