Summary Samsung introduced it Galaxy AI features for Galaxy S24 devices, allowing users to streamline tasks using their voice.

Bixby, the voice assistant, can now activate AI features like Live Translate without needing to press a button.

Older generation Galaxy devices will eventually have access to AI features, but not those released before 2023.

Samsung has made a splash with the debut of its Galaxy AI features, which include everything from Live Translate to Circle to Search. If you’ve already managed to get your hands on a Galaxy S24 device, you might be using some of these features to streamline your daily tasks. To make this even easier, Samsung is now allowing device owners to leverage them with just their voice. Soon, these AI features are expected to roll out across older generations of Galaxy devices as well.

In an announcement, Samsung says that Bixby can now be queued up to deploy AI features. Through the voice assistant, for example, you can ask your phone to activate Live Translate without touching a button. For now, Bixby can only be called upon to use AI features in the following languages:

Chinese

English (US, UK, and India)

French

German

Italian

Korean

Portuguese (Brazil)

Spanish (Spain and Latin America)

While the company’s suite of AI features has been arguably impressive thus far, it’s prompted some lingering questions. For instance, the AI features have been limited to only the newest Galaxy series thus far. Samsung confirmed that older devices will be able to tap into these tools in the future, including the S23 Galaxy series, as well as the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. However, the S22 Galaxy line was notably not mentioned, and it wasn’t a mistake — no Samsung devices released before 2023 are expected to receive access to the AI features. When explaining why, Samsung claimed that it wants to “secure the quality and the performance” of what these devices already offer.

Source: Samsung

Whether you are already using the Galaxy AI features on your device or you’re waiting for future support, these are factors to keep in mind. Samsung doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to launch the suite for devices beyond the ones it has announced. With the AI features still in their infancy, it makes sense that the company would want to work out any kinks before expanding support.