Summary Bitwarden is a top password manager offering features like autofill and passkeys for enhanced security and user experience.

The new in-line password autofill feature improves UI by displaying login credentials above page elements, gradually loading for efficiency.

Bitwarden's constant software adjustments, like passkey support and two-factor authentication, keep users loyal and protected.

Password management has never been easier with the rise of several applications specifically designed to help store, organize, and secure all of your passwords. That being said, the password management industry is now heavily saturated. This is good news for consumers who want to be able to weigh their options, but it’s become imperative for companies in the market to keep pace. Bitwarden has risen to the top of the industry with features ranging from passkeys to autofill. However, it isn’t done just yet — the open-source developer is slightly tweaking its password manager to improve its UI.

Related 6 best password managers in 2024 Protection where you need it most

Bitwarden has announced that it is launching in-line password autofill for all of its supported browsers — Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Vivaldi, Opera, Brave, Edge, Tor, and DuckDuckGo. In the future, it says that it intends to roll out self-hosted support, but no date has been announced.

The feature was developed with UI in mind — the auto-fill menu will populate your login credentials in a form field above all other elements on a page, for example, so that nothing is obstructing your view. Additionally, the auto-fill menu will only show up when you are logged into the Bitwarden browser extension. To limit power consumption, your login credentials will gradually load as you scroll, rather than all at once. Although these seem like minor changes, it’s this type of UI tweak that can keep Bitwarden users satisfied and loyal to the password manager.

This feature is one of many adjustments Bitwarden has made to its software as of late. At the end of 2023, it rolled out passkey support for its browser extension. This was yet another example of a small but significant change that was made to bolster the UI. Passkeys are also widely considered to be the password of the future, offering more security with unique cryptographic keys. Two-factor authentication is also built into passkeys, giving you an extra layer of protection against bad actors. As Bitwarden evolves to keep up with the latest threats, it’s these types of changes that are giving more people incentive to rely on the password manager above all else.