Gone are the days of struggling to remember passwords for platforms across the internet, thanks to the wide array of password managers now on the market. One option that has grown in popularity among everyday internet users and businesses alike is Bitwarden. While its enterprise options are available for a fee, Bitwarden still offers a free option for those who want to use it for personal password management. Now, the open source organization has a new product for those looking for extra security.

Bitwarden has announced the development of a multifactor authentication app, available for Android and iOS users. The app features time-based one-time passwords (TOTP) for those who prefer to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) security across the sites they use. Bitwarden notes that those who are premium subscribers – and already have integrated TOTP authentication in the password management app – will still be able to use the existing 2FA feature. The new app offers multifactor authentication to those who may not have a Bitwarden account or use its password manager.

Bitwarden's authenticator app roadmap

In addition to rolling out the multifactor authenticator, Bitwarden released its roadmap for the app. By the second quarter of this year, the organization hopes to ensure that authenticator codes can be synced across Bitwarden accounts, specifically within the Bitwarden vault. The third-quarter goals become more ambitious, with push-based two-factor authentication and account recovery on deck. By the fourth quarter, Bitwarden hopes workforce authentication will be ready to launch.

Although this timeline might seem lengthy, it’s better than the organization lacking a roadmap entirely. Bitwarden, in particular, has been consistent in rolling out developments to improve everything from existing features to its UI. In February 2024, for instance, Bitwarden launched an autofill menu to populate login credentials within input fields on the web. With UI in mind, it was also developed to only appear when users are logged into the Bitwarden browser extension – no random pop-up obscuring the display. The password manager you choose to use will likely come down to your personal needs, of course. That being said, it doesn’t hurt for it to come with an eye-pleasing UI with extra beneficial features.