Passwords have been kicking around for years, and you’re probably tired of cycling a handful of those across websites. Thankfully, cybersecurity researchers have developed passkeys — easy to use cryptographic keys that eliminate the risks associated with password reuse and two-factor authentication. Following Google’s lead, some of the best password managers are now adding support for passkeys, and Bitwarden is the latest to announce its steps in this direction.

Google recently announced it is upgrading from passwords to passkeys. That seems to have been the watershed moment password manager companies were waiting for, and now Bitwarden has announced plans for integrating passkey support later this year. Its system will allow you to securely store and manage passkeys registered with different websites. The only prerequisite seems to be a personal or business account on Bitwarden.

Bitwarden will also let you replace 2FA and your master password with a passkey, if you are all aboard with the idea. Interestingly, you can still keep your master password and 2FA system as a failsafe while using passkeys for convenient and regular vault unlocks.

This step is certainly in sync with the times for Bitwarden, because passkeys have several advantages over conventional passwords. Since conventional strings of characters are replaced by unique cryptographic keys tying users to their accounts, there’s no way you can get lazy with reuse. These on-device keys are also protected by your biometric authentication, making it much more secure than two-factor authentication which can be compromised by SIM cloning and other attacks.

Bitwarden doesn’t specify an exact date when passkey support will start rolling out to its users, but it should happen sometime this summer. Although it seems like a distant dream today, we would like to see the master password failsafe go away entirely. We are still hopeful, because Google’s numbers suggest passkey adoption is rather rapid, thanks to the added security and convenience.