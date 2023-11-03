Summary Passwords are vulnerable to hacking and phishing attacks, while passkeys offer a more secure and convenient alternative.

Passkeys use unique cryptographic keys to replace passwords, eliminating the risks of weak passwords and password reuse.

Bitwarden, a popular password manager, now supports passkeys through its browser extension, with plans to extend support to its Android app in the future.

Passwords keep you secure, but they have been around long enough for miscreants to find effective inroads to your online accounts and personal data. Passkeys promise to fix the redundancies of passwords, while making sign-ins much simpler and secure. Unsurprisingly, the best password managers on Android are racing to adopt the new tech, and Bitwarden is one among them. Although passkey support isn’t available on Android just yet, it is rolling out through Bitwarden’s browser extension.

Passwords are safer than unsecured accounts, but they are prone to brute-force attacks, and you’re prone to phishing attacks where hackers pose as legitimate entities desperate to convince you to hand over account credentials or banking information. Two-factor authentication helps matters, but we tend to create weak passwords which are easier to remember, and password reuse compunds the risks. Passkeys eliminate these concerns using unique cryptographic keys which replace passwords. 2FA is built into passkeys because you have to provide biometric authentication before your half of the cryptographic key is submitted to the website you’re signing in to. The system effectively eliminates password reuse, and also minimizes risks of crude phishing attempts.

Password manager services like Enpass, NordPass, and 1Password are already embracing passkey support, even on Android. Google’s password manager also supports the tech, and proved to the company that signing in with passkeys is faster as well. Bitwarden also announced passkey support back in May. Although the company doesn’t support using passkeys in the Android app just yet, it has taken the first step towards that with the release of passkey authentication through its browser extension.

With the recent update to version 2023.10.0, Bitwarden announced that users can now save passkeys to their Bitwarden vault through the browser extension available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and other popular browsers. To accelerate adoption of the new technology, this version of the password manager also features a credential migration utility in the browser extension and desktop app. You could use it to import your details from other password managers or desktop apps. The tool is particularly useful if you’re a new Bitwarden subscriber who was waiting for passkey support.

Bitwarden has set the ball rolling with this update, so it’s only a matter of time before passkey support extends to its Android app as well. Until then, the new version packs other improvements to enhance your experience, such as autofill for cards and identities via the context menu (powered by the browser extension), and a reorganized settings page on the Android app.