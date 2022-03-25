We might be closer than ever to a fully-fledged detachable Nest Hub that runs Android, delivering both the portability of a tablet with the handiness of a smart display. That doesn't mean your current gadget is completely outdated, of course — in fact, Google rolls out new updates for it all the time. If you're constantly mixing up or forgetting the birthdays of your family and closest friends, Nest Hub's latest tool is made for you.

Google is introducing birthday countdowns on its lineup of smart displays, coming to devices over the next several days. It's not the first time we've seen Assistant start alerting users about upcoming celebrations — back in 2020, birthday reminders came to phones, prompting users to start planning parties or other get-togethers. A full-on countdown for your smart display seems like a natural evolution, pulling dates for yourself, home members, and any contacts with a set birthday.

You can set or change birthdays for those loved ones in your life by diving into the "Your People" section under Assistant settings in the Home app. If you want to hide a birthday card, just press and hold on the countdown, select Manage, then tap "Hide birthday." You won't see a reminder until next year.

To get birthday countdowns, you'll need to make sure personal results are set on your device. It's only available on English-language devices right now, though hopefully, Google will expand its regional support over time.

Google, Apple, and Meta could face company break ups if they don’t follow strict new antitrust rules in the EU

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author