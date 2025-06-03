Summary Microsoft's Bing app now offers access to AI video creation without a subscription, as an alternative to Google's Veo and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

While Bing doesn't charge, it has limitations like 5-second clips, lower resolution, and a relatively long wait.

Powered by OpenAI's Sora AI model, the Bing Video Creator appears poised to encourage user engagement with the Bing app and Microsoft's overall ecosystem.

AI-generated video is quickly coming into its own, after Google's Veo 3 introduced the most realistic artificial video available to consumers yet. But most people don't need its cutting-edge abilities or want to shell out a monthly fee for access. Google's Veo, and its OpenAI competitor Sora, require a $20/month subscription that casual users might not find worth it.

In an effort to remind people it exists and works about as well as Google these days, Bing is bringing generative AI video to the masses via its mobile app. The new Video Creator tool does come with some restrictions, but it doesn't demand you pay up for a taste of what AI can do today (via The Verge).