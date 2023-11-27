A picture is worth a thousand words, but what if you could generate thousands of pictures with one sentence? Almost every area of our lives has been affected by artificial intelligence (AI), reshaping how we create and interact with digital content. If content is king, visual content is the emperor, and now everyone can make stunning AI-based visual content.

Recognizing the potential of AI, Microsoft partnered with OpenAI to change the game. This initiative began with the February 2023 release of their AI-enhanced Bing search engine, featuring an integrated chatbot. Building on this momentum, Microsoft launched Bing Image Creator a month later, which was built on an advanced version of OpenAI's DALL∙E 3 model. But what can it do? Let's find out.

The technology behind Bing Image Creator

Bing Image Creator is a free AI platform that lets you make an image by saying what you want. Powered by its advanced machine learning algorithm trained on millions of images, Bing AI art generator works like a charm.

Whether you need sketch paintings, Japanese-style digital art, logos, or hyper-realistic sceneries, the possibilities are endless. However, the system doesn't accept prompts leading to harmful or unsafe images, such as those depicting public figures, violence, or hate speech. It automatically rejects it and alerts you.

The image creator clarifies that the photos it generates are AI-made. Using Image Creator, you see a modified Bing icon in the lower-left corner of every picture. It saves you the trouble of identifying ai-generated images.

Accessing and using Bing Image Creator

While operating on DALL∙E technology, Bing Image Creator simplifies access by not requiring an OpenAI or DALL∙E account. You can use it with a Microsoft account via Bing.com/Create, Bing Chat, or the Microsoft Edge browser.

On your first visit, the site presents a full-page view featuring the Image Creator, four AI-generated sample images, and a prompt box at the top. Enter your prompt, click Join & Create to sign in with your Microsoft account, and begin creating images.

For Edge users, the process is easier. Choose the Copilot icon in the sidebar or go to the Compose tab and start prompting.

Become a pro prompter in Bing Image Creator

Descriptive prompts help you make better images. Get creative and add details. If you're unsure what to input, the Surprise Me button suggests creative prompts. For crafting prompts, Bing Image Creator recommends a formula. Start with an adjective (such as fuzzy), add a noun (like humanoid), include a verb (such as wearing jeans), and end with a style (like Cyberpunk). The site also provides tips and examples for image descriptions.

The easiest way to generate prompts is with Bing Chat, but you have to use Edge for it. Ask it to give you a detailed prompt for your image, then use that in Bing Image Creator. You'll often end up with more complex images this way. You can also customize Bing Chat's prompts to suit your vision. Here are screenshots of prompts we used and the images created.

Close

The final step: Downloading your creation

After entering a prompt, Bing Image Creator displays four images. Click an image to enlarge it. You also have options to save, share, or download. The maximum image size available is 1,024 x 1,024 pixels, with a fixed 1:1 aspect ratio. While these specifications might seem limiting, they are generous for a free service. For more versatility in image generation, explore other platforms like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, which offer greater control over the process.

What are Boosts in Bing Image Creator?

With Bing Image Creator, you initially receive 25 boosts, or credits, for generating images, where one boost is used per image. The platform is free, so after using 25 boosts, you can still create images, but the generation time increases from 10 to 30 seconds to up to 5 minutes per image. Over time, your boost limit increases to 100, and these boosts are replenished daily, an improvement from the previous weekly refill schedule.

To speed up image generation in Bing Image Creator, you can use 500 Microsoft rewards points for five extra boosts. You get points by shopping on the Microsoft Store, playing games on your Xbox console, using Bing to browse the web, and other activities. These points are earned, not purchasable, so pair your best wireless headphones with your Xbox and start the grind.

Start your AI art journey

Whether you're a professional designer, a content creator, or someone who loves to experiment with digital art, Bing Image Creator offers an accessible way to bring your ideas to life. It's integrated into Bing Chat and Microsoft Edge, so you can get started right away.

Give it a try. Unleash your creativity, experiment with prompts, and explore the endless possibilities that this AI tool offers. The only limit is your imagination. Happy creating!