At this point, it's pretty safe to say Google's Doodles are fairly well known. There's even a site dedicated to Doodles that hosts the library of images used. It's also safe to say the tech industry has a penchant for preferring a particular art style for a lot of the art we see online; whether you want to call it minimal realism or toyism, the tech industry loves the style, especially Google. This blur in style may be the reason Microsoft is currently using some Google-looking art when you search the word Google, complete with a search box, just like a Google Doodle. Yep, when you search the word Google on Bing, you're taken to a page that looks like a Google Doodle, except when you search, you're actually searching Bing.

Bing is looking a lot like Google

Can this really be a coincidence?

Can you quickly tell which is Google and which is Bing?

You can test this for yourself on your desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet, whether you use the site or the Bing app. Viewing the result on a large screen is where things look eerily similar to Google. On your phone, using your browser or the Bing app, things are a little more obvious you're not searching with Google, thanks to the donation text under the search box (as seen below). This donation text is also there when searching on larger screens; it's just much less noticeable (as seen above).

Close

Both the app and the website on mobile looking a bit like Google Search

Many people search the word Google

Even on Bing

If you check Google Trends for highly searched words (like Pickle Doctor Pepper recipes), you can see that many people search the word Google, even on Google Search. It stands to reason Google is a regularly searched term on Bing as well. So why not make people feel at home before serving up the actual link to Google? Or maybe Microsoft really likes minimal realism, to the point it isn't aware it's spoofing the look of Google Search on its search page results for Google. The mystery may remain unsolved, but the similarities surely are hard to ignore.