AI is the hottest buzzword in the tech industry right now. Using OpenAI's ChatGPT, you can boost your productivity and offload many mundane tasks to the AI tool. Microsoft has been quick to integrate ChatGPT across its products, including SwiftKey, which is among our favorite Android keyboard apps. Dubbed Bing AI Chat, you can use the tool to compose emails or messages, rephrase the tone of what you've written, get new ideas surrounding a topic, chat with the AI about a topic, and more.

Here's how to use Bing AI chat on the top Samsung phones, Google Pixel phones, and small Android phones.

What is Bing AI Chat?

As its name indicates, Bing AI Chat is an AI chatbot that uses the power of Bing and ChatGPT and its GPT4 language model to supercharge your productivity. Bing AI Chat can analyze the top results for your query and generate a quick overview of the solution. This can reduce your research time, letting you focus on more important tasks.

But there's more to Bing AI Chat than just generative search. You can use the AI tool to generate content or emails based on the topic you enter and get it to rephrase your existing document to use more formal language.

ChatGPT is better than Google Bard in many ways, so its integration with SwiftKey increases the keyboard's usefulness.

How to use Bing AI Chat on your Android phone

Before proceeding with the steps below, change the default keyboard on your Android phone to Microsoft SwiftKey. It is available as a free download from the Google Play Store. During the setup process, you must log in to your Microsoft account in SwiftKey. Otherwise, you can't use Bing AI Chat.

Bing AI Chat on SwiftKey is available on Google Pixel and Samsung phones. You can try SwiftKey Beta if Bing AI Chat does not appear in the stable version on your phone.

Open the conversation or an app to bring up the text input box and SwiftKey on your phone. Tap the Bing AI Chat button located on the SwiftKey toolbar on the left. Agree to Bing's search policy by tapping I agree. Grant the keyboard access to your location. 2 Images Close Buttons for Search, Tone, Compose, and Chat appear above the keyboard. To chat with the AI tool, select Chat. You can use the microphone button for voice input or tap the keyboard icon in the lower-right corner. Ask Bing AI whatever questions you have. It gives you a summary of the top results along with the relevant link. To clear your conversation history with Bing AI, select the magic broom icon to the left of the input box at the bottom. 2 Images Close

You can use Bing AI Chat to generate holiday itineraries, get recipes for your favorite dish, and more. However, you're restricted to 20 chats per session and 200 conversations throughout the day with the chatbot.

How to use Bing AI Chat in SwiftKey to compose new emails or generate new ideas

The best part about Bing AI's integration in SwiftKey is that you can use it to write emails, suggest new ideas, or generate new content for blog posts.

Open a text input box and bring up SwiftKey. Type the topic for which you want Bing AI to generate content. Give as much relevant context as possible. This can include greetings, work emails, ideas, or a blog post. Tap the Compose button from SwiftKey's toolbar. A mini-window appears, with the topic you wrote displayed at the top. You can choose the tone, format, and length of the content you want to generate. Tap Generate draft to get Bing AI to compose the content. The generated content is displayed in the Preview section below. If you like the content, tap the Copy button at the bottom. You can then paste the content into the email or conversation you want to use it in. 2 Images Close

To change the tone of a piece of text you wrote, select the Tone button from SwiftKey's toolbar. Then, choose the tone to which you want to rephrase the content, followed by Generate draft. This is a great tool for making an email you wrote sound more formal or more professional in a document you are preparing.

Use Bing AI Chat to boost your productivity

If you are always on the go and use your phone for composing emails and office documents, Bing AI Chat can help boost your productivity. Instead of struggling with writing emails from scratch, you can use Bing AI Chat to generate a template and then build on it, saving you hours in the process. Once you are done playing around with SwiftKey's Bing AI Chat integration, check out the best tools and utility apps for Android that you must have on your phone.