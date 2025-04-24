JBL Flip 6
$100 $130 Save $30
The JBL Flip 6 delivers some serious audio with an advanced speaker system, and with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating it's the perfect speaker to take with you anywhere.
Right now one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market also makes for one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals available. The JBL Flip 6 is seeing a $30 discount at both Amazon and Best Buy, which drops its price from $130 to a more modest $100. The Flip 6 delivers some serious sound and doesn't often see a substantial discount, so be sure to grab it while this deal lasts.
JBL Flip 6 review: An exceptional Bluetooth speaker
Respectable sound quality, solid battery life, and IP67 resistance provide a reliable portable audio companion