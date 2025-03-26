Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd Gen 2K) $60 $130 Save $70 The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is one of the best smart doorbell cameras on the market, and while this deal lasts it's also one of the best smart home deals you'll come across. $60 at Amazon

There are some impressive smart home deals taking place during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, and one of our favorites is on the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K. Amazon has it marked down to just $60, which is more than 50% off, and the best price the Video Doorbell 2K has seen. It regularly retails for $130, so you can keep an extra $70 in your pocket while this deal lasts.

Why you should buy the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K isn't the most feature-packed smart doorbell camera on the market, but that's actually one of the things that makes it great. It's simple, easy to set up, and it offers some great value while this deal is going on. It delivers 2K video quality with IP65 weather resistance, so you're getting a sharp visual of everything that goes on at your front door, as well as build quality that's intent on holding up.

The camera has a 180-degree viewing angle that gives you head-to-toe coverage of your front door. You'll be able to see packages that are left at the door, while at the same time get a decent view of anything that may be going on a little farther away. Night vision will come in handy should you get any unexpected visitors after dark.

When connected to the Arlo App you'll get even more out of the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K. The app will give you real-time notifications when there's any motion activation. You'll also be able to watch your front porch with live video streaming. If there's anything troubling going on you can activate the doorbell's siren remotely, and it also has a built-in spotlight you can trigger.

With an Arlo Secure Plan you can tap into things like personalized alerts utilizing Arlo Intelligence. Customizable activity zones and 24/7 emergency response are part of this subscription plan as well. If you purchase the Video Doorbell 2K you'll get 30 free days of the Arlo Secure Plan to give it a spin and see if a paid subscription is right for your home.

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K regularly costs $130, but during Amazon's Big Spring Sale it's marked all the way down to just $60. That's good for $70 in savings and a new all-time low price on the Video Doorbell 2K.