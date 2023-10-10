Source: Amazon Norton 360 Deluxe $20 $75 Save $55 Norton 360 Deluxe protects up to three devices for just $20, including tablets, smartphones, and laptops. With a password manager, VPN, antivirus, and more, you can surf the web and keep your mind at ease without worrying about cyber attacks or your information getting stolen. $20 at Amazon

It’s Prime Big Deal Days, and there are a ton of deals available for you to grab at low prices. With everything to choose from, the last thing you may be thinking of is computer software, but while you’re buying the latest laptop or Chromebook, you’ll also want to grab the best antivirus and VPN software you can find too.

Everywhere you turn, there is a new cyber threat that pops up every day to steal data, take over your hardware, and compromise your private information. Protecting your computer is even more important than ever, especially when your information can find its way onto the dark web, and these days you need to secure your phone and tablet too - luckily you can cover them all with this Prime Day deal for Norton 360 Deluxe for just $20, down 73% from its MSRP of $75.

Why Norton 360 Deluxe is worth buying

This Norton deal doesn’t just give you antivirus for three devices; you get so much more. If you’re one of the many who forget your passwords, Norton 360 has a password manager that stores your usernames and passwords securely, so you don’t have to write them down somewhere.

When surfacing the web, you can do it privately with a secure VPN, so when your information is sent or received over Wi-Fi, you can have peace of mind, even on public networks. With Norton 360, you have a 25GB PC cloud backup just in case your hard drive fails. Plus, if Norton finds your information online, you’ll be notified immediately.

While you’re enjoying your time online, you can do so with real-time threat protection that protects against malware, ransomware, and viruses. And while your kids are online, you can use Norton 360 Deluxe to manage online activities with parental control options for the PC and smartphone. If you’ve been waiting to protect your tech for less, save 73% on Norton 360 Deluxe today.