Over the last few months, Google has made several improvements to its Contacts app. In March 2023, the app gained a new tablet-optimized layout, with new Material You widgets being available the very next month. In mid-May, Google Contacts rolled out support for birthday reminders, ensuring you never forget your friends' special day. Google is not done making changes to its Contacts app, though. It has been spotted working on a big revamp of the Contacts Info section with location sharing integration, redesigned buttons, and more.

Spotted by @Nail_Sadykov, the revamped Contacts Info page in the Contacts app will show the time and weather of the person's location, provided the information is entered. Additionally, if that contact has shared their location with you in Google Maps, a tile will display their location directly within the app. Tapping on the View in Maps option will open the person's location in Maps. It appears that this feature would require linking the contact's phone number to their Google account.

As a part of the redesign, the buttons for calls, text, video, email, and directions will be placed inside individual circles, helping them to stand out more. The contact's photo will be shown within a circle instead of the current full-screen implementation.

In the Highlights tab, Google is working on introducing a new tile that will recommend contacts to add to your favorites based on how frequently you communicate with them.

Some of these changes were first spotted in mid-April, but the company has made several tweaks since then. These new additions to Google Contacts could dramatically increase its usefulness. It would also tie in better with other services from the search giant to deliver a better user experience.

Google could be preparing this major update to its Contacts app to coincide with the release of Android 14 later this year.