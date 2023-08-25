Source: Amazon Big Ass Fans Haiku Smart Ceiling Fan $512 $750 Save $238 From smart speakers to smart air purifiers, it's only right to have a well-rounded smart home with smart ceiling fans. Big Ass Fans prides itself on quality craftsmanship and results, both of which are found in the Haiku smart ceiling fan. Built with an integrated LED light that can be adjusted to 16 different levels, these Wi-Fi enabled smart fans are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. $512 at Amazon

The dog days of summer are still in full swing and few things are worse than overheating indoors. Whether you’re working remotely or relaxing at home on the weekend, you want to stay comfortable amidst the heat of August. Instead of replacing your standing fan, it might be time to consider upgrading your home infrastructure with smart ceiling fans.

Most brands capitalize on the fact that people are looking to buy fans and air conditioners by driving up prices, but Big Ass Fans has taken the opposite approach. Right now, the company is offering up to 32% off its smart ceiling fans, with the caramel and black 52-inch Haiku fan coming to just $512.

Big Ass Fans makes it their mission to make spaces better for work, productivity, and comfort. From industrial-sized ceiling fans made for big air movement to smaller models meant for homes and apartments, the American company has been manufacturing well-crafted fans since 1999.

Why buy the Big Ass Fans' Haiku ceiling fan now?

Amazon has cut the price of the company's Haiku smart ceiling fan by nearly a third, so you can take it away for just $512 instead of the list price of $750. The online retailer hasn’t said when this deal will expire, so you'll want to hurry while it still lasts. Different models and color options are also discounted here, but the prices vary wildly.

These fans can be mounted on any universal mount and are perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms. Built with an integrated LED light that can be adjusted to 16 different levels, these Wi-Fi-enabled smart fans are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The apps let you control fan speed, light output, timers, and sleep schedules. For those who prefer a more traditional approach, a remote is included with each fan.

You’re guaranteed energy savings, improved airflow, and sophisticated style at whisper-quiet volumes with the Haiku fans. Powered by a patented EC motor, the fans are made to use as little energy as possible while operating at optimum levels. This will help you save on bills long-term, especially compared to traditional fans or air conditioners. The fans can make spaces feel up to 10 degrees cooler at maximum speed.