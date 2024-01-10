BET Plus is an important part of an evolving streaming landscape that's adapting to meet the needs of diverse communities. This subscription-based service provides culturally relevant entertainment and exclusive content featuring African American creators and talent.

Sometimes sourced from the material of popular African American stars, including Tyler Perry and Morris Chestnut, original content is also part of the app's commitment to inclusivity and Black representation pledged by the culturally sensitive media network.

Praised as an entertainment service for a modern, on-our-terms audience, BET Plus celebrates Black culture. Through shows, documentaries, exclusive theatrical productions, classic comedies, and romantic feature films, the inclusive message rings true as authentic storytelling and vibrant entertainment, as voiced by an inclusivity-themed production team.

A BET Plus 101: A Guide for Newcomers

On navigating to the website, original content is heavily promoted. Otherwise, potential BET-ers would migrate to other streaming platforms, places where Tyler Perry movies and Vivica A. Fox talking about her newest feature film would be available in a Blackness in America section, similar to what Netflix has in its categorized media listings.

The App for BET Plus is also available on the Apple Store and Android's Play Store. There's also a TV app for streaming boxes, such as the Roku. The subscription service promises 2,000+ hours of hit TV and movie content, plus exclusives that viewers will recognize as original material. Proudly identifying their core audience as the Black community, there's no brand ambiguity here, not when culture and diversity are important aspects of the BET Plus media platform.

By creating this dedicated space for Black content, BET Plus acknowledges the need for representation and inclusivity in the streaming industry. This move allows viewers to easily access and celebrate the diverse stories and voices within the community. With a wide selection of popular TV shows and movies, BET Plus offers its target audience a unique and enriching entertainment experience.

What are the subscription plans and features?

Signing up is simple. The BET Plus website invites viewers to create an account. An email address and password are required before gaining access to the account payment section. The Android app has a nearly identical layout, although smaller and designed for a touch UI.

Regardless of the device, there's an upfront price to pay. The Essentials subscription fee is fair at $5.99 a month or $54.99 for an entire year. Viewers who want to avoid ads should sign up for the $9.99 subscription. Alternatively, there's an option to pay the annual ad-free fee, which is slightly lower at $94.99 per year. That works out to $7.92 per month. These prices could increase at a moment's notice.

For the lower fee, expect limited ads. Opting for the higher charge, no ads interrupt viewing the 2,000+ hours of Black culture media, some of which are original and exclusive to the streaming platform.

There's another choice if that isn't enough to convert a reluctant viewer. A free seven-day trial is available. With so many streaming platforms, use this feature as a media test ground. Offering a free trial period shows confidence in the quality of BET Plus content. It allows potential subscribers to explore the platform and see if it meets their entertainment expectations.

What can you watch on BET Plus?

You can watch the latest Tyler Perry shows, including Zatima. Then there are the big movies that are well-known beyond the media streaming app. Think Barbershop or Juwanna Mann, plus many of the Madea feature films. The platform also shows many of the stage plays Tyler Perry penned as vehicles to his characters. Documentaries about Whitney Houston and New Edition, specials about Black culture, and comedy specials with Martin Lawrence and Tish Campbell are curated and complete with trailers on BET Plus.

Expect to see the seven-day free trial offer above every D.L. Hughley and Eddie Griffin stand-up comedy special. As for the trailers, they're conveniently located on the media description page, along with a list of trending shows and movies. Backing out of this screen, you can access your personalized watchlist or pick up where you left off on a title you've yet to finish.

Going deeper into the options available when a viewer is still deciding whether to play media or not, the app incorporates a clean layout of episodes, extras, and related content, perfect for navigating to the next season of a culturally aware show or switching speed by browsing over to a comedy stand-up throwback, courtesy of Hannibal Buress or one of the Wayans brothers.

Subscribe to BET Plus for:

Original content and exclusive features

Black voice creators and documentarians

African American stand-up shows

A large catalog of classic and current Black shows

Big movies celebrating diverse cultural issues

Stage productions, reality shows, and more

Are you betting on BET Plus yet?

Black Entertainment Television is represented by the BET Plus media portal. It's an uncomplicated app that provides a range of premium content for the African American community. From exclusive original series and movies to classic hits and documentaries, BET Plus offers a diverse selection that caters to various interests and age groups. For instance, hip-hop and rap are there as pure entertainment, but accompanying documentaries and specials highlight the social issues behind the art form.

The same can be said for the comedy specials and stand-up comedians. Fun and chuckles go down best and have more substance when filled with meaning and cultural context. Besides covering serious issues, the app and website interface are meant to be seen as diversity and inclusivity-tuned entertainment more than anything else. To achieve this goal, the BET Plus UI isn't haphazardly structured. It's rich in extra features, so there's the pleasure of related content and other diverting extras to explore. Whether that's before or after the premium media content has been consumed, that's a choice best left to the viewer's discretion.

At $5.99, with ads, it's a media platform with an affordable price tag. That's a compelling feature. At a time when diversity and inclusivity are ambiguously supported on other platforms, BET Plus wholeheartedly supports Black voices.