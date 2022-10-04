It's October, which means that kids will soon pester your front door for the promise of free candy, and the undead will rise from below ground. Hey, you never know when the apocalypse might strike. It could also be the perfect time to upgrade to a new and reliable Android tablet and play some of the best horror games from the comfort of your couch to get into the holiday spirit.

But here's the thing, not all zombie games are made equal. However, we've done the hard work for you by rounding up the best zombie games available on Android in 2022, all free-to-play and filled with gooey gory goodness.

Dead Ahead

2 Images

Close

What would you do if a zombie outbreak were to happen? Apparently, the guy in Dead Ahead decides to make his escape on a scooter. He's also determined to wheelie over as many of the undead as possible. Take control of the hero and his scooter and try to rush past obstacles, jump ramps, and kill zombies while you accumulate a top score. Dead Ahead throws bigger challenges at you the further you get.

But fret not; collected points allow you to purchase better wheels, from dirt bikes to choppers, weapons, and even locations that boast greater rewards. Dead Ahead has an appealing visual style and fast-paced gameplay that will keep you coming back for another race.

Dead Trigger 2

2 Images

Close

Forget about fast zombies, bulky zombies, or exploding zombies for a moment. How about zombies the size of a skyscraper? Welcome to Dead Trigger 2. In this apocalypse-driven first-person shooter, you must not only fend for yourself but also help out other survivors by blasting zombies in the face with a selection of guns.

Thankfully, most of them return the favor by joining your base of operations and crafting valuable supplies. Control your character by using digital on-screen controls and guide them through desolate ruins. Fend off zombies by using various weapons and help survivors in need to possibly gain new allies.

Unlike Dead Ahead and its sequel, Dead Trigger 2 has a more serious vibe to it.

Doomsday: Last Survivors

2 Images

Close

Doomsday is an isometric adventure game that throws you into a world ravaged by the undead. It takes obvious cues from popular games in the genre, such as The Last of Us and Lollipop Chainsaw. For example, a group you take control of consists of a gruff middle-aged man with a fluffy beard and a brash teenager wearing a baseball cap. Doesn't that sound like Joel and Ellie? Early on, you also meet a vibrant girl in a school uniform who takes out zombies with a pink... chainsaw.

During frequent encounters against zombies, you can use conventional weapons and abilities unique to each character.

Into the Dead 2

2 Images

Close

Into the Dead 2 follows the tale of a father who desperately tries to get home to his family. Seemingly endless waves of the undead stand in his way, and it's up to you to guide him across desolate fields and grim forests while evading danger.

You'll unlock new weapons to defend yourself with as you complete levels and various challenges. Into the Dead 2 strikes a great balance between risk and reward by placing loot right amidst groups of zombies. Do you run for safety? Or risk dying while trying to grab hold of valuables? The choice is yours, and if you choose wrongly, you're dead.​​​​​​​

State of Survival: Zombie War

2 Images

Close

Existing as an isometric adventure game, State of Survival plays similarly to Doomsday. In fact, it's amazing that both games aren't made by the same company. State of Survival puts you in charge of a small group of survivors who band together to form a settlement. To ensure their well-being, you must expand the settlement, collect produce for sustenance, and clear nearby areas of zombies. Much like in Doomsday, you have access to conventional weaponry as well as abilities unique to each character, such as gun turrets, grenades, and much more.

The Walking Dead No Man's Land

2 Images

Close

As an officially licensed video game adaptation of the show, No Man's Land features pivotal characters from the Walking Dead series. In other words, expect characters like Daryl, Merle, Abraham, and many more to eventually join your cause.

Combat takes place on a grid-based field, and you progress by completing the requirements, like killing all the zombies or collecting all the supplies. In essence, The Walking Dead No Man's Land is a strategy game filled with tons of things to grind as you build your team.

The Walking Dead Survivors

2 Images

Close

The Walking Dead definitely deserves more than one mention. This time, with Survivors. Based on the series, Survivors is an isometric tower defense game in which you recruit characters and protect your settlement from the attacks of increasingly greater zombie hordes. Survivors also features characters from the series, including Glenn, Rick, Shane, and many more. With enough luck, you can recruit them to help you fortify your base of operations, erect guard towers, and fix up surrounding walls to, hopefully, survive the next onslaught of zombies in this strategic tower defense game.

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare

2 Images

Close

Zombie Warfare takes a more tactical approach than Dead Ahead. In this sequel, you take charge of an armored bus and a group of survivors. Your goal is to guide the bus across the zombie-infested wasteland, clear areas of the undead, and restock on valuable supplies. Zombie Warfare progresses at a slower pace. Most levels see you sending your troops to a barricade in order to break it down and allow the bus to move forward. Of course, zombies don't simply let you do that, and every level becomes a race of clearing the path while also protecting your bus from attacks.

What's your favorite zombie game?

Dead Ahead, Dead Trigger 2, The Walking Dead Survivors are some of the best zombie games for Android, it hardly gets better than this, but some interesting titles may have slipped through the cracks. Luckily our roundups continually grow with updates. So what's your favorite zombie game? Let us know in the comments below, and it may make the next update. And remember, if you require tacticle controls, perhaps one of the best controllers for Android will help you out.