If you get your TV or internet through Xfinity, there’s no doubt that you’ve seen an ad for Xfinity Mobile. Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon coverage in tandem with Xfinity WiFi hotspots to provide mobile phone service for its customers. With Xfinity, you can get up to 50GB of high-speed data on its top Unlimited Plus plan, but for many people, the cheaper Unlimited plan will make more sense. Xfinity Mobile, while it requires Xfinity home internet service to sign up, is a good value with multiline savings and deals on new phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Best overall Xfinity Mobile plan

Xfinity Mobile Unlimited Intro Best overall Plenty of data for the family With 30GB of high-speed data and unlimited talk and text, Xfinity Mobile’s base unlimited plan is the best option for most people. You'll get access to 5G on Verizon’s network, as well as Xfinity WiFi hotspots. Pros Enough data for most people at 30GB

Usage in Mexico and Canada

Access to Ultra Wideband 5G Cons No hotspot data

Taxes and fees are extra From $40/month

When it comes down to what most of us actually need in a mobile phone plan, we just need talk, text, and enough data to make it to the end of the month. Unfortunately, many postpaid carriers load their plans with features most people don’t need and goad customers into signing up for them with phone discounts or promotions. Xfinity Mobile’s Unlimited Intro plan is a lot more sensible, offering unlimited talk, text, and data on the Verizon network with additional coverage provided by Xfinity Mobile and Xfinity WiFi hotspots.

This plan has 30GB of high-speed data on LTE or 5G, which is plenty for most people. If you use up your 30GB, your speeds are reduced to 1.5Mbps. This isn’t that bad considering that Mint Mobile slows customers to 500Kbps and Google Fi slows customers to 256Kbps after their high-speed data. Xfinity’s Unlimited Intro plan has no hotspot data and streams at 480p on LTE connections. When connected to 5G, however, you can stream at higher resolutions.

If you’re heading to Mexico or Canada, you can keep using your Xifinty Mobile phone and data, though speeds are reduced to just 256Kbps while there. This low speed isn’t sufficient for browsing or streaming, but it should send messages and emails without issue, so you can stay in communication.

Best plan for heavy users

Xfinity Mobile Unlimited Plus Best for heavy users Plenty of data to stream and sharing With up to 50GB of high-speed data, 5GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada, and 15GB of hotspot data, Unlimited Plus is a solid choice for heavier users. Video streaming resolution also gets a boost to 720p. Pros Enough data for most people at 50GB

Solid multiline savings

Full access to 5G Ultra Wideband speeds Cons Taxes and fees are extra From $50/month

If you’re a heavier user, Unlimited Plus comes with 50GB of high-speed data, which should be sufficient if you’re using WiFi hotspots when possible, which are abundant when you have Xfinity. This plan also gets 15GB of high-speed hotspot data, with 3G unlimited hotspot after that. This is a nice addition and can help you keep other devices, like laptops, connected while you’re away from home. If you watch streaming video on your phone, you’ll get 720p HD quality, which can add the necessary clarity to gaming video content, such as livestreams. And those visiting Mexico or Canada will get 5GB of full-speed data, then unlimited data at 256Kbps.

This plan costs $50 for the first line, which is expensive, but additional lines are just $30 each. If you’re bringing the whole family, prices look a lot nicer. Keep in mind that you’ll also need to pay for taxes and fees, so your final cost will be a bit higher depending on where you live.

Best plan for light users

Xfinity Mobile By the Gig For light users Savings for those that use less than 1GB If you’re a light user, the By the Gig plan is Xfinity’s cheapest at just $20 per month, with unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of data. If more data is required, it’s billed at $20 per gigabyte, so heavier users should avoid this plan. Pros Low entry price for light users

Full access to 5G

Pay only for what you use Cons Expensive if you use more than 1GB

Extra data costs far too much

Taxes and fees are extra From $20/month

If you’re a very light user or spend most of your time in places with Wi-Fi coverage, you might need less than 1GB of data per month. If so, you can get phone service starting at just $20 per month with Xfinity Mobile’s By the Gig plan. With this plan, you get unlimited talk and text, so you can call and message your friends and family until your heart’s content. Your data doesn't have speed restrictions, so with a solid 5G connection, you could blow through it in just a few minutes. Luckily, Xfinity lets you put a speed cap on streaming and mobile hotspot, so you can make it last longer.

This data is shared, so if you bring more than one line to the plan, you still only pay $20 per month to start, but that data goes a lot faster when shared with others on the plan, especially if they aren’t as careful with their usage. Additionally, taxes and fees are extra, so this plan isn’t exactly a bargain compared to some of the best prepaid phone plans you can get.

The fact of the matter is that this plan really only makes sense to the small segment of users who rarely use mobile data. While this plan made more sense at its old pricing, Xfinity raised the price to $20 in early 2024, which makes it a lot harder to recommend, even for Xfinity customers.

Pick the right plan on Xfinity

By the price, Xfinity Mobile plans don’t exactly feel like a bargain, with Xfinity's Internet plan requirement increasing the total cost even more. Xfinity Internet, however, is the key to Xfinity Mobile, with Xfinity WiFi hotspots available in most places, there’s an Xfinity home internet gateway. Xfinity WiFi hotspots are broadcast from Xfinity Internet users’ homes and can be used by Xfinity Mobile customers for free without impacting their data use. Best of all, your phone can automatically connect to them.

Xfinity Mobile allows you to mix and match plans, so if you want Unlimited Plus, you don’t necessarily need to put your whole family on that premium plan. You can, for example, put the kids on Unlimited Intro with the adults on a larger plan for less than putting all family members on the same plan. You may also save on your home internet with up to $25 off on the larger internet plans with a mobile line.

When it comes down to which plan to pick, the standard Unlimited Intro plan makes the most sense with 30GB of high-speed data, which is plenty for most people. Considering that most Xfinity Mobile customers will use Wi-Fi for their home usage, and may even have Wi-Fi at work, that data can go pretty far. What makes it more appealing is that additional lines are just $20 per month, so you can get your whole family connected.

Xfinity Mobile Unlimited Intro Xfinity Unlimited Intro is a simple, no-nonsense plan with 30GB of high-speed data and not much else. If you’re looking for a basic phone plan with plenty of data for most people, this is a great starting point. From $40/month

Save with Xfinity Mobile

If you’re considering Xfinity Mobile, you should be an Xfinity Internet customer already, or you’ll have to pay a $25 fee, which isn’t worth it when you consider the best phone plans available from other carriers. If you’re happy with your Xfinity home internet service and will be sticking with it for the foreseeable future, Xfinity Mobile’s plans are worth a look, especially with bundle discounts. For example, by choosing the 150Mbps or 300Mbps plan, you can save $10 with a mobile line. You can save $15 per month with the 500Mbps and 800Mbps plans, and $25 with the 1000Mbps and 1200Mbps plans.

Xfinity has a handful of other promotions to help grease the gears of those hesitant to switch. At present, there is a buy-one-get-one deal for two lines on the Unlimited Intro plan. For $40, that’s two Unlimited Intro plans, which is a great deal. With additional lines costing just $20 per month on this plan, it can be a great way to save.

If you want to get your smartwatch connected, Xfinity charges $10 per month for unlimited usage, though your data is shared with your mobile plan. If you have a tablet that needs data, you can get 15GB of high-speed data and unlimited data after that for $20 per month.

If you’re ready for a new phone, you can get some solid discounts on Android phones and iPhones. You can get $400 off a new phone if you buy it on a 24-month payment plan. This applies to new phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola. You can save even more with a trade-in with some phones, decreasing the cost to $0 per month for 24 months with bill credits. With no trade-in, these phones get $400 off as 24 bill credits. There is no discount if you pay for the device in full and these discounts are not available to existing customers.