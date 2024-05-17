Xfinity Mobile is a logical step for many Xfinity TV or internet customers, offering exclusive savings and reasonably priced unlimited plans. Comcast’s network borrows a lot of coverage from Verizon, offering additional coverage provided by its own 5G signals and Xfinity WiFi hotspots. To make the most of Xfinity Mobile, you’ll want a phone that supports Verizon’s 5G bands, which means most of the best Android phones from brands like Google, Samsung, and Motorola.

You can bring your own phone to Xfinity Mobile if you prefer to buy your phones unlocked, or you can pick one up from Xfinity. New customers can even save on a new phone by trading in their old one, and existing customers may qualify for deals if they're ready for an upgrade.

Get the best Android phone for Xfinity

Google Pixel 8 Pro Best overall Google's best Pixel yet $900 $999 Save $99 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of our favorite Android phones thanks to its strong software support, nice hardware, and excellent camera system. This device is also set to receive seven years of updates, so it has longevity. Pros Incredible cameras

Tensor G3 offers improved performance

Seven years of software support Cons Some AI features are underwhelming

Expensive at $1,000 $900 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy $1000 at Xfinity Mobile

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s most impressive phone to date, boasting the powerful Tensor G3 SoC with 12GB of RAM cruising through Android 14. This phone is large with a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s bright enough to use in the sunlight. It is also available with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

The camera system is one of the Pixel series’ best features and the main 50MP camera, ultrawide 48MP camera, and telephoto 48MP camera all look great. This is in no small part thanks to Google’s camera software. It produces sharp and vibrant images — some of the best we’ve seen from a phone. Aside from exceptional cameras, the device offers a large 5050mAh battery with up to 30W charging.

Read our review Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Living up to its name If you want to see the future of Google, the Pixel 8 Pro is the phone to buy

The Pixel 8 Pro is a great choice for Xfinity Mobile. It supports Verizon’s LTE and 5G coverage, and, of course, Xfinity WiFi hotspots. Besides great network compatibility, Google will provide the Pro with seven years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium pick The ultimate Android phone $1100 $1300 Save $200 If you’re trying to find a phone with the greatest features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is sure to impress with its powerful SoC, incredible 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and S Pen onboard. The camera system is also impressive; it has a 200MP main camera. Pros Incredible AMOLED display

Photos can be very impressive

Excellent performance and battery life Cons Very expensive

Cameras can struggle with motion $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy $1300 at Xfinity Mobile

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is large, powerful, and so full of features it almost feels like a different class of device. It’s powered by the fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The massive 6.8-inch display has flat edges that make it comfortable and easy to manage whether you’re using your finger or the included S Pen. The S Pen isn’t an afterthought either. It has a charging bay built right into the phone.

Samsung has packed this phone with cameras starting with the 200MP main sensor. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 50MP 5x telephoto camera. Long story short, there aren’t too many scenes the S24 Ultra isn’t equipped to photograph beautifully. That is, until the subject starts moving; our review notes some blurriness.

This phone works well on Xfinity Mobile’s network, supporting all its bands and Wi-Fi hotspots. That, plus Samsung’s promise of seven years of updates for the S24 platform, means you can keep using this phone for years to get your money’s worth.

Google Pixel 7a Best value Google's camera for less $395 $499 Save $104 The Google Pixel 7a is a solid midrange device with a good camera system, a powerful SoC, and some strong improvements over the Pixel 6a. Powered by last year’s Tensor G2, this phone still has plenty of power on tap from Android 14. Pros Great camera

Nice 90Hz OLED display

Wireless charging has been added Cons Battery life could be better

More expensive than the previous Pixel A-series phone $395 at Amazon $499 at Google Store $500 at Xfinity Mobile

For most folks, the Pixel 7a has more than enough power with its Tensor G2 SoC, strong 5G support, and Pixel's excellent camera system. This phone has 8GB of RAM but is only available with 128GB of storage. The display is also good with a 6.1-inch OLED panel, HDR support, and a 90Hz refresh rate, which looks great running Android 14.

The main 64MP camera sits next to a 13MP ultrawide camera and produces some very nice pictures thanks in no small part to Google’s software. Battery life isn’t exceptional, but fine if you don’t mind occasionally needing to plug in before the end of the day.

Read our review Google Pixel 7a review: If déjà vu were a smartphone This year's A-series is more like its flagship counterpart than ever before — for better and for worse

Since it is running Google’s flagship chipset from last year, the pixel 7a has strong 5G support for Verizon’s network with mmWave support on the Verizon and Xfinity Mobile versions. Google planned three major OS updates for this phone, starting with the Android 14 update which is already available, with five years of security updates.

Google Pixel 8 Best compact phone One-handed Pixel $594 $699 Save $105 Compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8 manages to pack in most of the bigger phone’s features with a fairly compact 6.2-inch display. Of course, it’s got the same 50MP main camera, so you can take some excellent pictures. Pros Bright and sharp display

Strong battery life

Seven years of OS updates planned Cons Missing some of the Pro model?s software

Uneven bezels may annoy some $594 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $700 at Xfinity Mobile

Big phones aren’t for everyone, so it’s nice that Google has kept the base Pixel 8 competitive with an excellent 6.2-inch OLED display, the powerful Tensor G3 SoC, and 8GB of RAM. Speaking of the screen, it’s bright enough to see outside in the sunlight and has a 120HZ refresh rate, making it a joy to use.

The Pixel 8 has the same main 50MP camera as the Pro with a 13MP ultrawide camera as well. For images you don’t need to zoom, you’ll get identical results to the Pixel 8 Pro, which is to say, some of the best pictures on any phone. The phone also has a decently large 4575mAh battery that should make it to the end of the day easily.

Read our review Google Pixel 8 review: The Pixel for the masses The Pixel 8 doesn't need every feature the 8 Pro offers, it's packing more than enough

The Pixel 8 is a great phone for most carriers, including Xfinity Mobile with strong 5G band support, including mmWave, and a strong Wi-Fi chipset with Wi-Fi 7 support. Like the Pro, this phone is set for seven years of software updates, so you can keep using it for years without worrying about security too much.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Best folding Compact performance $828 $1000 Save $172 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a compact clamshell folding phone with a large outer display and Samsung’s excellent design. It also folds completely flat, unlike earlier generations. Pros Big and useful Flex Windows outer display

Folds flat with no gap

Water-resistant IPX8 rating Cons Battery life could be better

Flex Window app support is wanting $828 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Xfinity Mobile

Folding phones look cool and are a lot of fun to use. The Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 is one of the best folding phones you can get, with a large outer display, called the Flex Window, and a 6.7-inch internal AMOLED panel inside. This internal display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness, so you can use it in the sunlight. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is still reasonably powerful for a smartphone.

The cameras aren’t going to blow your socks off with a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. The quality is good for the hardware, but not quite Galaxy S24-tier. Still, for most users, the images will look great with plenty of Samsung saturation. Like most folding phones, the battery is a compromise at 3700mAh but should be able to last a workday. Even if the battery runs low, 25W wired and 15W wireless charging can help keep you going.

Read our review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Flex Window for the win A slightly larger cover screen makes all the difference in the world

This phone is a good fit for Xfinity Mobile with low and mid-band 5G support, and if you get the Xfinity Mobile or Verizon variant, mmWave. This phone launched with Android 13, but an Andorra 14 update is already available thanks to four years of OS updates planned by Samsung.

Motorola Razr (2023) Best value foldable Gorgeous folding display $500 $700 Save $200 If you want a folding phone but need something a little cheaper, the Motorola Razr is a strong choice. It has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM running Android 14 on a beautiful folding 144Hz AMOLED 6.9-inch display. Pros Nice vegan leather feel

Gorgeous internal display

Solid battery life Cons External display doesn?t offer much functionality

Cameras aren?t great $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $600 at Xfinity Mobile

Folding phones are typically very expensive, and perceptually fragile, so most users don’t want to invest in one. The Moto Razr is a much more midrange Android phone than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC running 8GB of RAM. The screen, however, isn’t midrange with a 6.9-inch AMOLED folding panel with 1400 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The cameras are solid for the price, with a main 64MP camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The pictures won’t match Google or Samsung’s best, but are still nice, as long as you have enough lighting. For a folding phone, the 4200mAh battery is fairly large and charges faster than the Flip 5 at up to 30W wired.

Read our review Motorola Razr (2023) review: Better than it should be It's not the flashiest or most powerful, but this clamshell foldable is great for the space

This phone supports low and mid-band 5G, which makes up most of Xfinity Mobile’s coverage, so this phone should get solid speeds for years to come. An Android 14 update is expected soon for this phone, and Motorola has promised three years of Android updates, though Motorola hasn’t exactly been rapid with updates.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Best value stylus Get stylus input for less $250 $400 Save $150 The Moto G Stylus 5G seems to have forgotten that it is a budget phone with a nice design, built-in stylus, and solid Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It even has a 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS display. This large display is great for the stylus and helps this phone punch above its weight. Pros Large 120Hz LCD

Solid performance with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Long-lasting battery Cons No wireless charging

Screen is too dim for outdoor use $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $350 at Xfinity Mobile

The Moto G Stylus 5G is on the upper end of budget phone pricing, but it has a lot of nice hardware that makes it easy to recommend. This phone has a large 6.6-inch IPS display running at up to 120Hz, which is perfect to use with the stylus. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc with 4GB of RAM, offering plenty of performance for most people. Of course, this phone ships with a stylus inside, so you can write notes or simply tap with greater precision.

The main camera is good with a 50MP sensor, though the 8MP ultrawide and 16MP selfie cameras are nothing special. Luckily, you can take photos all day with a large 5000mAh battery and 20W charging support. This phone also has a headphone jack, so you can listen to music without needing to remember to charge Bluetooth headphones.

This phone supports Xfinity Mobile’s low and mid 5G bands, which is the majority of its coverage, so speeds should be solid overall. One thing to keep in mind is that while an update to Android 14 is in the works for this phone, it won’t get as many updates as a flagship phone.

Get the right Android phone for Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon’s network for most of its coverage, but it’s more than just another Verizon MVNO. Xfinity supplements its coverage with Wi-Fi hotspots from its internet service gateways, as well as its own 5G coverage using its existing internet infrastructure. For the most part, this just means you’ll want to stick with approved Xfinity Mobile phones, including Google, Samsung, Motorola, and Apple models. If you're not looking to spend too much, the Pixel 7a is a strong choice; Xfinity Mobile offers $100 off if you buy it through a payment plan. This phone still has excellent cameras and a few years of software support remaining, so you can use it for years.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is the biggest and best of everything, with a price tag to match. It’s a strong pick for heavier users with an excellent display, the S Pen, and a powerful SoC underneath. If you want the best Samsung has to offer, the S24 Ultra is a great pick with years of software updates planned.

Overall, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best phone to use with Xfinity Mobile. It’s got plenty of power for heavy apps, including games, as well as one of the best cameras we’ve ever used on a phone. It also has strong 5G support on Xfinity Mobile, which means it will have strong 5G speeds for years.